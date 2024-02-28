Driving Innovation: DI Dansk Industri, Green Power Denmark & State of Green Named Host Partners for World Hydrogen Week
We are delighted to announce that we are partnering with three prominent leaders driving the local and global hydrogen transition from our new host nation.
We are therefore delighted to be partnering with World Hydrogen Leaders as experts from all over the world come to Copenhagen to make new connections in a sector with huge potentials”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last year's Danish hydrogen auctions demonstrated the nation’s remarkable potential to produce cost-competitive renewable hydrogen with an expected price of 5 to 8 €/kg by 2025. With the nation's stand-out, low-cost hydrogen, many exporting opportunities and some of the world’s leading hydrogen players based out of Denmark, Copenhagen is the ideal location for World Hydrogen Week this September.
Together with the support from our partners, we are committed to creating a platform which unites international hydrogen supply and demand to drive projects beyond FID and achieve systemwide deployment of hydrogen.
We are delighted to announce that we are partnering with three prominent leaders driving the local and global hydrogen transition from our new host nation:
DI Dansk Industri - Denmark’s largest business organisation, driving political support and industry partnerships to accelerate the hydrogen transition.
Green Power Denmark - A national non-commercial business organisation representing 1,500 members across the green energy value chain.
State of Green - A non-profit public-private partnership working to drive the global transition to a sustainable and resource-efficient society.
“Denmark has a number of important strengths in green hydrogen, such as access to large amounts of green electricity in the North Sea and the Baltic Sea, a number of forward-looking companies on both the demand and production side, a huge export market just south of Denmark, and a decision on a national hydrogen infrastructure that is hopefully just around the corner. We are therefore delighted to be partnering with World Hydrogen Leaders as experts from all over the world come to Copenhagen to make new connections in a sector with huge potentials," say Jan Hylleberg, Deputy CEO, Green Power Denmark, and Troels Ranis, Managing Director, DI Dansk Industri
"State of Green is pleased to join forces with DI Dansk Industri and Green Power Denmark in welcoming World Hydrogen Week to Copenhagen. As a great place for fostering industry collaborations and connecting like-minded partners, we look forward to welcoming international delegates and showcasing the latest Danish developments and projects. I am confident that the conference will serve as global inspiration on how to unlock the immense potential of the budding hydrogen sector," says Finn Mortensen, Executive Director, State of Green
Make sure to join us in Copenhagen this year at World Hydrogen Week, 30 September – 4 October 2024, Bella Center, Copenhagen, to hear more from these pioneering organisations & network with 3500+ industry experts!
Get involved at World Hydrogen Week 2024:
- Early bird discount – book your place by Friday, 8th March to save up to €1,500 on your attendee pass.
- 3 for 2 group booking discounts available – with 6 streams and multiple conference summits running simultaneously, make sure you bring your team along to cover all the content and meet all the exhibitors. Get in touch with Daniel De Nooijer on marketing@worldhydrogenleaders.com to discuss your options, or book directly online here.
- Do you have a product or service you wish to showcase, or a project that you want to speak about – get in touch with Oliver Sawyer on marketing@worldhydrogenleaders.com.
- Want to attend as press? – get in touch with us at marketing@worldhydrogenleaders.com.
About World Hydrogen Week:
World Hydrogen Week is a premier event dedicated to advancing the global hydrogen economy. Through thought-provoking discussions, networking opportunities, and showcases of cutting-edge technologies, World Hydrogen Week catalyses collaboration to drive the widespread adoption of clean hydrogen solutions.
For more information about World Hydrogen Week:
Contact: Harpreet Sohanpal – Head of Marketing
Event dates: 30 September – 4 October 2024
Event location: Bella Centre, Copenhagen, Denmark
Organisers: World Hydrogen Leaders, part of Green Power Global
Email: harpreet.sohanpal@worldhydrogenleaders.com
Website: https://www.worldhydrogen-week.com/
