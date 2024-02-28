Driving Innovation: DI Dansk Industri, Green Power Denmark & State of Green Named Host Partners for World Hydrogen Week 2024, 30 Sept - 4 Oct 2024, Copenhagen

We are delighted to announce that we are partnering with three prominent leaders driving the local and global hydrogen transition from our new host nation.

We are therefore delighted to be partnering with World Hydrogen Leaders as experts from all over the world come to Copenhagen to make new connections in a sector with huge potentials” — Green Power Denmark & DI Dansk Industri