Collège Boréal excels in Ontario with top-notch graduate and employer satisfaction rates

Once again, the performance indicators released by Colleges Ontario and commissioned by the Ministry of Colleges and Universities place Boréal at the top of two of the four categories assessed annually





SUDBURY, Ontario, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Colleges Ontario releases the performance indicators for the province’s 24 colleges. Commissioned by the Ministry of Colleges and Universities, these indicators place Collège Boréal at the top of Ontario’s French- and English-language colleges for graduate satisfaction (87.3%) and employer satisfaction (100%; tied with six other colleges).

Collège Boréal stands out as the only institution to achieve the top spot in at least two of the four indicators measured since the inception of this provincial assessment for the 21st time in 24 years. This year, it ranks 1st in Ontario for graduate satisfaction for the 18th time, and reaches the top of the podium for the 5th time in regard to employer satisfaction. What’s more, Boréal’s graduation rate is the second highest of Ontario’s 24 colleges.

In the history of these performance indicators, only six other Ontario colleges have achieved the best result in two of the four indicators in the same year, and only once each. Since 1998, these indicators have measured graduate satisfaction, employer satisfaction, graduate employment rate, and graduation rate. Although the Ministry of Colleges and Universities no longer measures student satisfaction since 2019, Collège Boréal has continued to assess this indicator independently for continuous improvement purposes.

When asked, “Would you recommend your program to someone else?” 95% of graduates answered, “Yes.” This recommendation increases to 96% for Collège Boréal in general. As for employers, 91% would recommend these graduates to other employers.

“Since its creation, Collège Boréal has continued to renew itself by constantly improving the quality of its programs and services while ensuring their alignment with the realities of the job market. Today, our efforts are once again rewarded, with our graduate satisfaction rate topping the province for the 18th time in 24 years, and employers unanimously affirming the relevance and excellence of post-secondary studies at Boréal, as reflected in their 100% satisfaction rate. Thank you to our students, past and future, for their trust in our institution, and to our staff, whose dedication and skills are second to none.”

Daniel Giroux – President of Collège Boréal

Quick Facts 2022-2023

Graduate satisfaction rate: 87.3% (provincial average 76.8%)

Employer satisfaction rate: 100% (provincial average 91.8%)

Graduation rate: 71.3% (provincial average 65%)

Graduate employment rate: 84.8% (provincial average 85.8%)

