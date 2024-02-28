THRIVE with Parkinson's Together: Open House for Family Caregivers at The Kensington White Plains
The Kensington White Plains will host THRIVE with Parkinson's: An Open House for Family Caregivers, an educational evening about an innovative program.WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The event is free and open to the public, specifically, caregivers and family members who have a loved one with Parkinson’s disease. This open house is designed to present THRIVE with Parkinson’s, a unique in-house program for new and current residents with movement disorders.
Guests are welcome to learn about this exciting program and all the benefits it offers to support those with Parkinson’s and the people who care for them.
The event will highlight a wide variety of program offerings, including:
● Wellness classes, four times per week
● Parkinson’s Dance and Tai Chi
● Music therapy
● Expressive arts
● Support group
● Specialty movement equipment
● Specially trained team members, including a dedicated medical technician for timely delivery of medications
Attendees are also invited to participate in two wellness sessions to experience firsthand the difference that the THRIVE program can make.
Experts Joanne Hubbard, Associate Executive Director at The Kensington White Plains and Parkinson’s Care Partner Site Champion, and Meshel House, Physical Therapy Specialist with Theradynamics Rehabilitation will lead these sessions.
Intended guests can RSVP for the event and get more information online at here at The Kensington White Plains website.
About the THRIVE with Parkinson’s program
The Kensington White Plains team has partnered with leaders in the field of movement disorders to create a program involving weekly on-site classes and educational events for those living with Parkinson’s disease and their families. The THRIVE with Parkinson’s program focuses on the physical health, emotional support, posture, balance, and relaxation of new and current residents at The Kensington White Plains and aims to maintain and improve their quality of life.
About The Kensington White Plains
The Kensington White Plains is an enhanced assisted living and memory care community located in the heart of White Plains, New York. The Kensington White Plains welcomes residents in need of memory care for Alzheimer’s and dementia, including Frontotemporal Dementia and Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinson’s, and rehabilitation. A dedicated team of professionals continuously seeks to enhance the standard assisted living experience and live out Our Promise to love and care for your family as we do our own.
As active members of the Westchester County community for 14 wonderful years, the Kensington White Plains stands out among nearby assisted living providers with an Enhanced Assisted Living Residence license (EALR). With the EALR, The Kensington White Plains is officially designated as a community that goes above and beyond the traditional standard of assisted living. The Kensington White Plains are confident that the insights we’ve gained from caring well for their residents will assure you that your loved ones are in good hands at The Kensington. As collaborative partners with a vast network of medical, psychological and community resources, they are equipped to vigilantly monitor problems that evolve slowly or act swiftly to ones that emerge suddenly. And they always keep family members in the loop. We are proud to offer:
● Highest caliber of assisted living and memory care than any other area provider
● Generous staff-to-resident ratios that result in more individualized attention per resident
● Nurses on-site 24/7
● Specialized programs and trained professionals to support residents with Lewy-Body Dementia, Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD), any stage of Alzheimer’s disease or other types of memory impairment, and movement disorders such as Parkinson’s
Brenda Moynihan
The Kensington White Plains
