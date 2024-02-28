Submit Release
Readout of HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra’s Meeting with Director-General of the World Health Organization

On February 22nd, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Xavier Becerra spoke with Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus regarding the current pandemic accord negotiations. During the call, the Secretary stressed the importance of establishing a global agreement that would make America and the world better prepared in the future, and they agreed to continue working together to find common ground.

