February 28 - Statement from Secretary Griswold on National Guard Partnership during 2024 Presidential Primary
Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov
Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov
Denver, February 28, 2024 - Governor Polis has signed an Executive Order activating members of the Colorado National Guard to assist with election cyber security.
Secretary Griswold issued the following statement
“The Colorado National Guard Cyber Task Force is a valued partner in the shared goal of keeping Colorado’s elections secure,” said Secretary Jena Griswold. “These cybersecurity experts will work with our security professions to help protect our support systems from cyber threat.”
Governors Hickenlooper and Polis have signed Executive Orders at the Secretary's request ordering partnership between the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office’s cybersecurity professionals and members of the Colorado National Guard since 2018. Coloradans vote on paper ballots, which cannot be cyber attacked. This partnership focused on ensuring support systems are protected each election cycle.