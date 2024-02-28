Amy Bernardino-Fabi Appointed to First 5 California Commission
EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Children and Families Commission (First 5 California) welcomes Amy Bernardino-Fabi as its newest member to the seven-member commission.
“First 5 California welcomes the appointment of Amy Bernardino-Fabi, a champion for young children and families as the newest member of the Commission,” said Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, First 5 California Executive Director. “Ms. Bernardino-Fabi is a fellow social worker who is a leader in the early childhood community and an active advocate for Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander issues. We are excited to have Ms. Bernardino-Fabi and her expertise on our Commission as we continue to focus on a whole-child, whole-family, whole-community framework.”
Ms. Bernardino-Fabi has been the executive director of Asian Americans for Good Government since 2021. Additionally, she has served as vice chair and commissioner of First 5 Solano County since 2021. At the beginning of her career, she was a senior social worker for the Orange County Department of Children and Family Services from 1999 to 2003.
“I want to thank Governor Newsom for his thoughtful consideration of Ms. Bernardino-Fabi for our commission. Her passion for children, families and the diverse communities of California are well aligned with our North Star,” said Ms. Wong.
For more than a decade, Ms. Bernardino-Fabi has been active in her communities as a member on various boards and commissions, including the Vacaville Counterforce Police Activities League, the Chinese American Association of Solano County, and the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association (APAPA).
“I am extremely grateful to Governor Newsom and his staff for the opportunity to serve our community through the First 5 California Commission. I also want to thank the APAPA Government Appointments Committee and Solano County Supervisor Mitch Mashburn and the team at First 5 Solano,” said Ms. Bernardino-Fabi. “As a Commissioner, I look forward to collaborating with fellow commissioners to support policies and investments that address the needs of our children. I will advocate for direct services and systems change that promote healthy outcomes and opportunities for our children, families, and communities until all our children are healthy, eager to learn, and nurtured by strong families in safe and inclusive environments.”
Ms. Bernardino-Fabi received a Master of Social Work degree from California State University, San Francisco and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from the University of California, Berkeley. Her leadership in the community has been widely recognized by multiple organizations including as a 2023 Woman of the Year for California’s 8th Congressional District by Congressman John Garamendi, as a Community Changemaker Champion by Empower Solano, as a Hometown Hero by Travis Air Force Base, and by the Major League Baseball’s San Francisco Giants Community Fund.
Ms. Bernardino-Fabi was appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom and she resides in Vacaville.
ABOUT FIRST 5 CALIFORNIA
First 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and caregivers in the critical role they play during a child’s first five years–to help California kids receive the best possible start in life and thrive. For more information, please visit www.ccfc.ca.gov.
