Transportation Commission awards more than $17.16 million in contracts in February; Aeronautics Commission awards one project in February

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded more than $17.16 million in contracts for 10 Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Feb. 15 regular business meeting.

A more than $1.82 million bid was awarded to Minnesota-based Bituminous Paving Inc. for a combined project involving chip sealing and traffic control at various locations within Converse, Goshen, Natrona and Platte Counties. The contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2024.

Bituminous Paving was also awarded an $822,226 bid for a project involving chip sealing and traffic control on approximately 14.3 miles of US Highway 26 in Platte County. The contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2024.

The commission awarded a more than $1.17 million bid to Cheyenne-based JTL Group Inc., dba Knife River, for a project involving asphalt paving, fencing, chip seal, traffic control, guardrail, milling and aggregate surfacing work on approximately 3 miles of Wyoming Highway 90/Boxelder Road in Converse County. The contract completion date is Sept. 30, 2024.

Gillette-based S & S Builders LLC was awarded a nearly $1.58 million bid for a combined project involving bridge rehabilitation, asphalt paving, concrete paving, milling and traffic control at various locations spanning 0.9 mile on the Interstate 80 Business Loop in Albany County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2024.

An almost $1.4 million bid was awarded to Montana-based Streamline Markings Inc. for a project involving epoxy pavement striping work at various locations within Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton and Uinta Counties. The contract completion date is June 30, 2024.

Streamline Markings was also awarded an $826,880 bid for a project involving epoxy pavement striping work at various locations within Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Johnson, Laramie, Sheridan, Sweetwater and Weston Counties. The contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2024.

Streamline Markings was also awarded a $217,920 bid for a project involving pavement striping and traffic control on approximately 20.4 miles of US Highway 212 in Crook County. The contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2024.

California-based Drill Tech Drilling & Shoring Inc. was awarded a nearly $1.24 million bid involving rock fall mitigation work, including grading, traffic control, seeding and erosion control work at various locations on US Highway 14 and Wyoming Highway 24 in Crook County. The contract completion date is May 31, 2024.

Eight of the projects awarded by the Transportation Commission this month are funded primarily with federal dollars. The following projects were awarded using state dollars:

Worland-based McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. was awarded a more than $5.11 million bid for a project involving milling, asphalt paving, traffic control, chip seal, structure rehabilitation, sidewalk and curb and gutter work on approximately 5.9 miles of US 14 in Crook County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2024.

Utah-based Intermountain Slurry Seal Inc. was awarded a $2.97 million bid for a project involving chip sealing and traffic control in various locations within Albany, Carbon and Laramie Counties. The contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2024.

The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission also approved an airport construction contract during its Feb. 14 regular business meeting. Z & Z Seal Coating Inc., based out of Montana, was awarded a $589,006 bid for a project involving crack sealing and other concrete paving work at various airports within Campbell, Converse, Crook, Johnson, Natrona, Niobrara and Weston Counties. The contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2024.

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.