Hygiene Company Selects Reidsville for First U.S. Baby Care Production Site with $26 Million Investment

Raleigh, N.C.

Drylock Technologies, a leading manufacturer of hygiene products, will create 113 new jobs in Rockingham County, Governor Cooper announced today. The company will invest more than $26.9 million to establish its first U.S. baby care production facility in the City of Reidsville.

“This announcement is more evidence that North Carolina offers growing manufacturers the right ingredients for success,” said Governor Cooper. “With our state’s rank as a high-tech textile hub, East Coast proximity, and skilled and capable workforce, Drylock Technologies has made a great choice in choosing Rockingham County for its first baby diaper manufacturing facility in the nation.”

Based in Belgium, Drylock Technologies has produced private label absorbent baby, feminine, and adult care hygiene products for more than a decade with nine plants and 3,750 employees globally. The family-owned company develops innovative hygiene products with a focus on sustainability from operating on renewable energy to making the first compostable diaper in the world. The new facility will move U.S. baby care production from Europe to a state-of-the-art 450,000-square-foot manufacturing operation that will support faster product development for Drylock’s clients in the United States.

“People often asked me when I would be establishing a baby products plant in the U.S. - and I’m very happy to say that the time is now,” said Bart Van Malderen, the CEO of Drylock Technologies. “In 2023, we reached 1.2 billion EUR in sales, but we’re eager to keep growing. The next step we’re taking towards further growth is to open a baby care products plant in North Carolina. With a localized manufacturing presence, we can support faster product development for our U.S. customers and empower them with an unparalleled speed to market. The move is part of our follow our customers strategy: it’s our answer to the increasing demand for baby care products among our valued North American customers and serves as the perfect addition to our plant in Wisconsin, which has served as the cornerstone of our incontinence products for seven years.”

“The combination of manufacturing and innovation has taken North Carolina’s textile legacy to new heights,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “With a strong nonwoven supply chain and the largest nonwovens manufacturing workforce in the nation, North Carolina offers the right blend of training and partnerships to help companies like Drylock Technologies thrive.”

Salaries will vary by position with an average annual wage of $46,040, which exceeds the Rockingham County average of $43,892. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $5.2 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $300,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help Drylock Technologies establish its new production site. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“We are delighted to welcome Drylock Technologies to Rockingham County,” said N.C. Senator Phil Berger. “We appreciate the diligent work our economic development professionals and local, regional, and state partners did to bring this project to our county and rural communities.”

“This fast-growing company will benefit greatly from our hardworking and skilled residents,” said N.C. Representative A. Reece Pyrtle, Jr. “With our experienced nonwovens and textiles industry, we stand ready to support the company in their U.S. expansion.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include N.C. Commerce’s Division of Workforce Solutions, the North Carolina Community College System, Rockingham County, and the City of Reidsville.