COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® PROMOTES TRAVIS MELLISH TO VICE PRESIDENT
Best-in-class brand continues to strengthen leadershipTAMPA, FL, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®, an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for moving and junk-hauling needs, recently announced the promotion of Travis Mellish to Vice President of Franchise Development and Legal Affairs. Mellish joined College HUNKS in 2018 and has served in legal and human resources roles throughout his tenure. He will be working alongside Kelsie Ackman, Senior Vice President of Franchise Development and Legal Affairs, to guide and grow the brand that boasts more than 200 locations across the U.S. and Canada.
“We are incredibly proud to promote Travis into this new leadership role with College HUNKS. He has proven throughout his career with our organization that he is committed to our growth and success, and we are very fortunate to have him on our team,” said Kelsie Ackman, Senior Vice President of Franchise Development and Legal Affairs for College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving. “He offers a wealth of legal knowledge and expertise that have been vital in guiding our enterprise and will continue to be a valuable resource as we expand our presence.”
Prior to his new role, Travis Mellish served as Director of Legal Affairs and Human Resources for College HUNKS. He launched his career with the full-service professional moving and junk removal company in December 2018 as the Legal and Human Resources Manager. He was later promoted to Director of Legal Affairs and Human Resources in January 2022.
Previous to College HUNKS, Mellish worked for the State of Florida for more than four years as an Assistant State Attorney. He received his undergraduate degree from Florida State University and his law degree from the Indiana University Maurer School of Law.
“I am honored to step into my new role with College HUNKS and continue to be part of this best-in-class enterprise,” said Travis Mellish, Vice President of Franchise Development and Legal Affairs for College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving. “Over the years, we have experienced incredible growth and achievements and I’m thrilled to be part of the brand’s exciting future.”
To learn more about College HUNKS including franchising opportunities, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.
About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving
College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.
For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.
