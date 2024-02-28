Yates Exterior Restoration Services Completes Complex Multi-faceted Project at Historic Office Tower, 17 Battery Place
EINPresswire.com/ -- Yates Exterior Restoration Services, LLC, a full-service construction company specializing in exterior building restoration services, has recently completed a highly complex, two-year restoration project at 17 Battery Place, a 31-story landmark office tower built between 1904 and 1910.
Formerly known as the Whitehall Building and once the city’s largest office tower, 17 Battery Place has undergone a meticulous restoration of its grand Neo-Renaissance pediment by Yates Exterior Restoration Services and a design team that included GACE and Thornton Tomasetti. In the course of the two-year project, The Moinian Group, which owns and operates the mixed-use commercial and residential Financial District property, made a significant commitment to maintaining the highest quality materials during a period of uncertainty in the city’s real estate market.
The notable restoration incorporated over 3,000 new pieces of ornamental terracotta, and involved the replication of massive, carved limestone in glass-fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC), which was approved by the NYC Landmarks Preservation Commission. Yates also replaced the modillioned arched cornice using GFRC, which required the design and installation of a prefabricated steel outrigger and armature assembly and reinforcement of the building’s existing steel structural framing and backup masonry. The intricate restoration required a unique combination of ingenuity and artistic craftmanship and was delivered to a successful conclusion by the project team in December 2023.
“Due to our specialization in this type of work, we were brought in by the construction team after an ordinary F.I.S.P. project revealed substantial structural deterioration requiring extensive restoration and replacement of the building’s defining architectural elements,” points out Michael Yates, president of Yates Exterior Restoration Services. “Naturally, we had a great respect for the architectural significance of the building and the monumental scale of the elements we were being called upon to restore, so we were very pleased at the opportunity to become involved with this project.”
Technical challenges included the design and installation of new steel framing, achieving perfect fit among various types of replacement materials, and managing the size and weight of the replacement stones, which required the design and implementation of a custom hoisting system to manage stones weighing as much as 1,500 pounds.
Adds Mr. Yates, “Fortunately, we were working with a stellar design team in GACE and Thornton Tomasetti, and a building owner who not only respected the rich history of the property but encouraged the use of best-in-class materials and construction methods. We are very proud of our association with this project.”
The 3,000 pieces of precast terra cotta molding for the arch were produced by Gladding McBean and the GFCR paneling was sourced from Towne House Restoration. The work on the visually prominent tower may be seen from such vantage points as Battery Park, the tip of Manhattan, and New York Harbor.
About Yates Exterior Restoration Services, LLC
Now in its 100th year of restoring many of New York City’s most notable buildings, Yates Exterior Restoration Services continues to build on a heritage stretching four generations. During its history, the Yates name has become recognized for providing tailored project management and an unsurpassed level of expertise and craftmanship. The Company’s new association with Central Construction Management brings a new element of in-house capabilities and continues to set a high standard in the field of exterior building restoration.
Having built its reputation for Landmark-quality restoration work, Yates also specializes in all aspects of the building envelope, including the rehabilitation of garages, plazas, balconies, and roof, with management expertise that improves every facet of the project experience. In its new association with Central Construction Management, Yates raises the bar in risk management and compliance to a new level, led by a dedicated in-house team of safety professionals and former NYC DOB inspectors. Yates’s risk management program includes the most comprehensive coverage in the industry, with $29 Million in combined liability coverage, and $50 Million in bonding capacity. Among its notable clients are: Orsid NY; Brown Harris Stevens; Douglas Elliman.
More information about Yates Exterior Restoration Services, LLC may be found at https://yatesrestoration.com/.
