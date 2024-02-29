Tanduay Rum Quality and Taste Profile Find Favor Among Australian Consumers and Retailers
Tanduay has received high praise on the quality and taste profile of its rums, and we will continue to attract new consumers to the brand.”MELBOURNE, VICTORIAS, AUSTRALIA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As demand for imported rum increased in Australia, Philippine-made Tanduay rum met the approval of consumers and retailers in the country. According to Jonathan Paige International Group (JPI), Tanduay’s partner-distributor in the Land Down Under, the brand has been well-received in the country.
“Tanduay has received high praise on the quality and taste profile of its rums, and we will continue to attract new consumers to the brand,” said JPI Managing Director Sean Ekanayake.
He further shared that there is a surge in interest for both the Tanduay Double Rum and Especia Spiced Rum.
“I believe the value versus quality of liquid far exceeds expectations from consumers, despite Australia being the third highest liquor taxed country in the world. Tanduay rum is smoother, mixes well, and the packaging looks appealing. The display stands help with brand visibility and promote the products. The competitive pricing and gifts with purchase also help push sales,” he said.
JPI reported that Tanduay Double Rum performed better than expected at Costco and is now ready to expand along with Especia Spiced Rum in the first quarter of the year.
“We plan to expand the footprint to more stores complimented by more tastings in-store,” revealed Ekanayake.
Growing Interest in Imported Rum
According to the JPI, imported rum has gained momentum in the last year, increasing by 1.4 percent in dollar growth, with the category worth $227.6 million. Similarly, referencing the same data in an article published by the National Liquor News, an Australia-based trade publication, they observed and cited the same trend in the rum industry.
“This value growth has been accompanied by a volume increase of 0.1 percent, suggesting that premiumization continues to be a strong driving trend in the imported rum category. And this is where Tanduay needs to continue to strive with marketing and visibility. Some consumers are trading across categories to retain a premium drinks experience without paying higher prices, moving from premium whisky to premium or super-premium tequila or rum,” Ekanayake further explained.
He added that there’s been more interest in rum cocktails recently, specifically new experimental and elevated craft cocktails, driven by Australia’s cocktail culture.
“We would like to capitalize on these developments in the Australian market through our rum products that could cater to the taste of those who want premium rums and those that mix well with cocktails. With JPI as our distributor-partner, we are confident in gaining more ground in Australia,” said Tanduay International Business Development Manager and Senior Brand Manager Marc Ngo.
He added that Tanduay will continue its expansion in other countries as well. “As Tanduay celebrates its 170th year in the auspicious Year of the Dragon, the brand will continue its journey into more regions while at the same time growing its presence in the countries where it is already present,” Ngo said.
Further Expanding Tanduay’s Reach in 2024
After its successful official brand launch here last year, Tanduay is poised to hold another launch event, this time in Sydney, with the city’s trendsetters and the drink’s industry decision-makers.
Plans are also underway to install more billboards across Melbourne and Sydney. As of this writing, Tanduay has 11 billboards throughout Victoria. Participation in more trade shows and festivals for increased awareness and trials is also in the pipeline.
“We are working to break a record with volumes in 2024 and surpass projected forecasts through meticulous planning and preparation and a broader focus on the on-trade with a foot in the door through Paramount and Liquid Mix. We want Tanduay to be a disruptor for the category as we continue from humble beginnings,” Ekanayake said.
“As Tanduay continues its international journey this year, we hope that we could find more like-minded companies like JPI to partner with in bringing a taste of the Philippines to the world,” Ngo said.
