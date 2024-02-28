Global Grape Seed Extract Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 281.77 million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 7.3%: Straits Research

The growing application of grape seed extract in health supplements and pharmaceutical products has improved its penetration in many products. Grapes have enormous advantages, from weight loss to skincare, which is its major driving factor.

New York, United States, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The grape seed extract is produced from crushed red wine grape seeds and is used worldwide for a variety of illnesses. Numerous studies supported the benefits of grape seed extract in preventing various cardiovascular diseases. Grape seed extract may help people with high cholesterol and chronic venous insufficiency, a form of poor circulation. Additionally, grape seed extract lowers swelling brought on by injuries and aids in treating diabetes-related eye disease. The use of grape seed extract in pharmaceutical and dietary supplement products is expanding, which has increased its market penetration. The grape seed extract market has been driven by rising consumer awareness of its advantages in weight loss, immune system support, and cellulite reduction.

Rising Demand for Dietary Supplements Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global grape seed extract market was valued at USD 149.45 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 281.77 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).” Obesity cases and diseases associated with obesity are rising at an alarming rate due to unhealthy lifestyles, particularly in developed countries. It directly correlates with chronic diseases like hypertension, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, and some cancer types. High-calorie diets not only promote obesity but also increase the risk of type 2 diabetes. In addition to its antioxidant properties, grape seed extract has been shown to inhibit fat deposits and reduce fat absorption from our diets.

The extract can boost metabolism and aid calorie burning by providing an energy boost. Doctors frequently advise patients to take grape seed extract as a dietary supplement to help them lose weight by consuming fewer calories daily. Grape seeds are rich in antioxidants, phenolic compounds, flavonoids, anthocyanins, and oligomeric proanthocyanidin complexes. Due to its high antioxidant content, grape seed extract can fight oxidative damage, promote weight loss, fend off disease, and stop fat buildup.

Rising Research and Development for Grape Seed Extract Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Grapes have many health benefits, including skincare and weight loss. Irrefutable proof of its anti-aging qualities and capacity to reverse aging, tested on mice, has been provided by new research conducted at the Shanghai Institute of Nutrition and Health of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Drugs prescribed to treat wounds with impaired healing brought on by biofilms, excessive inflammation, and oxidation are still not very effective, despite the impressive advancements in therapeutic product development. As a result, there is an urge for more effective drug formulations, preferably made with natural ingredients, which can hasten wound healing at a fair price.

Grape seed extract, rich in phenolic compounds, unsaturated fatty acids, and vitamins, has been the subject of numerous studies. Due to their anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, and anti-oxidative qualities, these substances have a variety of therapeutic advantages that support their potential use in the development of wound-healing products.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global grape seed extract market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Grapes are one of North America's most important fruit crops, and 80% of this crop is turned into wine. Solid waste in wineries accounts for about 25–30% of the waste produced during the winemaking process. These wastes are reasonably cheap sources of the primary ingredients needed to make extracts full of phenolic acids, anthocyanins, catechins, and complex and simple flavonoids. In addition, the growing awareness of living a healthy lifestyle among consumers is one of the main drivers of the market. Additionally, it is anticipated that the robust presence of the American processing sector will foster market expansion.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%, generating USD 96.47 million during the forecast period. Key application industries like food and beverage, dietary supplements, personal care, and cosmetics have been expanding quickly in the Asia Pacific region over the past few years due to the rising middle-class population in countries like India, China, and Indonesia. In addition, the exponential expansion of e-commerce has increased consumer access to luxury goods, many of which contain cutting-edge botanical extracts like grape seed extracts. It is anticipated that the presence of a sizable working millennial population, which is increasingly drawn to herbal or natural products, will support the growth of the regional market. China is a significant country regarding the availability of raw materials, production, and consumption of grape seed extracts. Due to the nation's low labor cost, Chinese grape seed extracts are more affordable than those made in North America and Europe.

Europe region has expanded quickly due to the significant presence of application industries, including the market for functional foods and dietary supplements. Additionally, many small and medium-sized players have emerged in Europe due to the growing demand for nutritional supplements. So, the increasing production of dietary supplements in the region is anticipated to help the demand for grape seed extract . One of the various opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers of grape seed extracts is the demand from end-users in Europe's developing countries. There are more uses for grape seed extracts across all end-user industries due to their favorable qualities as a clean ingredient, lower toxicity, lower cost of raw materials, and increased availability.

Key Highlights

Based on the product, the global grape seed extract market is bifurcated into powder, liquid, and gel. The powder segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global grape seed extract market is bifurcated into dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and food and beverages. The dietary supplements segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global grape seed extract market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The global grape seed extract market’s major key players are S.P.A, Botanic Innovations LLC, Polyphenolics, Naturex, Nexira, Augusto Bellinvia Srl, NetQem LLC, Hunan NutraMax Inc, Jianhe Biotech Co. Ltd, and Piping Rock Health Products LLC.

Market News

In October 2022, Hunan Nutramax inaugurated its latest manufacturing facility in Lancaster, with over 700 employees.

In July 2022, Naturex launched new ingredients for the food and beverage industry during IFT annual trade show held in Chicago, USA.

Global Grape Seed Extract Market: Segmentation

By Product

Powder

Liquid

Gel

By Applications

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Food and Beverages

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

