Company Announcement Date: February 27, 2024 FDA Publish Date: February 28, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Company Name: Roland Foods, LLC. Brand Name: Roland®

Roland Foods, LLC (“Roland Foods”) of New York, New York is recalling a specific production code of Roland® Tahini (100% Ground Sesame Seeds) 16 oz. because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Roland® Tahini (100% Ground Sesame Seeds) 16 oz. was distributed to many states through retail stores and foodservice outlets. The product was distributed by Roland Foods from September 2023 through January 2024.

This recall ONLY APPLIES to Roland® Tahini (100% Ground Sesame Seeds) 16 oz., Batch Number P024581, Production Code X0419, UPC Number 10041224701509, with a Best By Date of October 19, 2024. The product can be identified by the UPC, found under the barcode on the back of the product, or by the Production Code and Best Buy Date printed in black ink on the label near the top of the bottle.

To date, Roland Foods has received no reports of illness related to the recalled product.

The recall was as the result of a routine sampling program by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, which revealed that the product tested positive for Salmonella. The company has ceased distribution of the product and has initiated an investigation in partnership with the manufacturer as to the root cause of the problem.

Consumers who have purchased Roland® Tahini (100% Ground Sesame Seeds) 16 oz. are urged to discard any affected product. Consumers with questions may contact the company’s Recall Hotline at 800-622-1823. The Recall Hotline will be monitored from 9:00 a.m. EST – 5:00 p.m. EST.