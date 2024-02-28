Ricovr Healthcare Secures Investment from members of Harvard Business School Alumni Angels of New York to Fuel Growth
Princeton-based company gains the support of well-known US angel investors for its point-of-care diagnostics to deliver a recent-use cannabis test.
Ricovr Healthcare is a great example of how technology transforms medical care. And we’re always proud to invest in better healthcare”NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ricovr Healthcare, a pioneering healthcare technology company based in Princeton, New Jersey, is proud to announce an investment from the members of one of the most esteemed angel investor groups in the United States, the Harvard Business School Alumni Angels (HBSAA) of Greater New York. This investment marks a major milestone in Ricovr’s journey to transform point-of-care diagnostics with its innovative technology. Although there are HBS alumni on the company’s senior team, the investment further strengthens the relationship to help with recruiting, outreach, co-sponsoring events at the HBS clubs, and other advisory services to fuel growth.
— Sharjeel Kashmir, the President of HBSAA
Ricovr Healthcare has rapidly emerged as a leader in the healthcare technology sector, specializing in developing cutting-edge diagnostic solutions. The company’s proprietary technology enables rapid, accurate, and easy-to-use testing, making it a game-changer in the field of point-of-care diagnostics, equipping employers with a more modern yet fair method to test for recent use.
Innovative Diagnostic Solutions for a Healthier Future
Ricovr’s groundbreaking technology has been the cornerstone of its success, setting a new standard in healthcare diagnostics. The company’s unique approach combines advanced biosensing technology with user-friendly design, enabling faster and more reliable lab results. This breakthrough has the potential to revolutionize the way employers drug test their employees amidst the changing cannabis landscape and eventually approach drug testing with a more efficient and effective solution.
A Vote of Confidence from Esteemed Investors
The investment from members of the Harvard Business School Alumni Angels of Greater New York is a testament to the potential and impact of Ricovr Healthcare’s technology. These groups, known for their astute investment choices and support for innovative startups, recognize the transformative power of Ricovr’s diagnostic solutions to make workplaces safer and advance our healthcare industry. The president of HBSAA, Sharjeel Kashmir states, “
"We invested because we believe their innovative testing has huge potential to help employers, healthcare providers, and individuals get more accurate test results faster. Ricovr Healthcare is at the forefront of a major shift in point-of-care diagnostics. Their technology not only enhances the accuracy and speed of diagnostic testing but also makes these critical tests more accessible to employers and, eventually, healthcare providers and patients. We are excited to support Ricovr’s vision of transforming healthcare through innovation.”
Commitment to Excellence and Expansion
Dr. Himanshu Bhatia, Co-Founder & CEO of Ricovr Healthcare, expressing his gratitude and excitement about the new partnership, says, “This investment is a significant milestone for Ricovr. It is another key step that validates our hard work and commitment to innovation in healthcare technology. With the support of members of Harvard Business School Alumni Angels, we are poised to accelerate our growth, expand our reach, and continue to develop diagnostic solutions that will have a lasting impact on our healthcare industry.”
The plan is to utilize the funds to advance Ricovr’s research and development efforts, continue to validate our novel onsite test and launch our new device to the market later this year. The company aims to leverage this investment to broaden its impact on global healthcare and bring its state-of-the-art diagnostic solutions to more people worldwide.
About Ricovr Healthcare:
Ricovr Healthcare is a leading healthcare technology company based in Princeton, New Jersey. The company’s mission is to revolutionize point-of-care diagnostics with its unique technology, making accurate and rapid testing accessible to all. The skilled team of experts has built and delivered breakthrough medical technology to the market. The Ricovr team is dedicated to developing an innovative device platform and tests to ensure a safer workplace for employees and employers, advancing our healthcare industry.
About Harvard Business School Alumni Angels of Greater New York:
The Harvard Business School Alumni Angels of Greater New York, founded in 2011, is the largest angel network in NY in memberships. The group provides early-stage companies with investment and mentorship, contributing to the development of over 130 exciting early-stage companies.
