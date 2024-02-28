From Social Worker to Entrepreneur: The Inspiring Journey of K and M Herbs
K and M Herbs Unveils Exciting New Line of Caribbean Herbal Teas and Products.LONDON, LONDON, ENGLAND, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitchelle St Louis-Francis, Social Worker turned entrepreneur, is celebrating the remarkable success of K and M Herbs, a venture born out of a passion for herbal Caribbean teas and a commitment to holistic well-being. We work with farmers in the Caribbean and ship the ingredients to the UK and make all the products in the UK.
After years of dedicated service as a social worker, Mitchelle and her husband embarked on a new chapter by combining their love for teas with an entrepreneurial spirit. K and M Herbs was founded with the vision of providing premium herbal products that promote health and vitality.
"I transitioned from social work to entrepreneurship driven by a desire to create positive impacts on people's lives through the healing power of herbs," shared Mitchelle. "K and M Herbs is not just a business; it's a reflection of my commitment to fostering well-being." My husband loves feeding the community and has given up his passion of being a chef for now to provide his hands on experience with customers in local market events.
The entrepreneurial journey has been marked by significant milestones for K and M Herbs:
1. Passion for Caribbean Herbal Tea : Mitchelle's genuine passion for Caribbean teas is evident in the carefully curated selection of herbal blends, each designed to offer a unique and beneficial experience. All ingredients are organic and sourced directly from the farmers in Grenada (Caribbean).
2. Community Engagement: K and M Herbs actively engages with the community, fostering a sense of connection and well-being. Initiatives include educational programs on herbal benefits and sustainable sourcing practices.
3. Growing Customer Base: The business has experienced a rapid expansion of its customer base, with positive feedback highlighting the effectiveness and quality of K and M Herbs' products.
4. Entrepreneurial Spirit: Mitchelle and her husband have seamlessly blended their social work and Catering background with an entrepreneurial spirit, creating a brand that stands for both compassion and business acumen.
Looking ahead, K and M Herbs is poised for continued growth, with plans for new product launches, community partnerships, and a commitment to promoting a healthier lifestyle.
About K and M Herbs:
K and M Herbs is a thriving herbal products company founded by Mitchelle, formerly a social worker. The brand is dedicated to offering high-quality teas that promote holistic well-being, reflecting a harmonious blend of passion for herbs and a commitment to community impact.
