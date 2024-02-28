SkyLites Drone Show for Vacaya & Celebrity Apex
Cruise ship Drone Light Show in Old San Juan, PR. Logos and images light up the night sky!PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sky Lights LLC, an entertainment and aviation company in Washington state, recently completed a Drone Light Show for Vacaya on the Celebrity Apex in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Using a special & unique location in Old San Juan, Sky Lites created a Drone Light Show consisting of Sea creatures, abstract imagery, and iconic images of the LGBTQ community for a special sailaway event. Vacaya is known for its large ship charters supporting the LGBTQ community.
Drone Light Shows are the newest and most exciting form of live entertainment. Drone Light Shows are the latest special FX in the entertainment industry.
SkyLites uses hundreds and, in some cases, thousands of "IFO" drones (manufactured by Uvify) to create unique formations in the night sky. Using specialized software from SPH Engineering. The trained pilots and animators at SkyLites can take your ideas of imagery and storytelling and display them up to 400 feet in the night sky.
In addition, SkyLites can put your logo and or a QR code into the night sky.
