OPC Server Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come: Siemens, Emerson, ABB, Matrikon, Hitachi, Panasonic
Global OPC Server Market 2024
HTF MI recently introduced Global OPC Server Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status (2024-2030). The market Study is segmented by key regions which is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are Siemens, Emerson, ABB, Matrikon, OMRON Corporation, YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION, FANUC CORPORATION, Takebishi Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Panasonic, Kepware, Advantech, Sartorius, Softing Industrial Automation.
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global OPC Server market to witness a CAGR of 6.29% during forecast period of 2024-2030. Browse 100+ market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and in-depth TOC on Application (Data Transportation, Process and Quality Control, Device Diagnostics, Condition Monitoring, Asset Management, Factory Automation) by Type (OPC DA (Data Access) Servers, OPC HDA (Historical Data Access) Servers, OPC A&E (Alarms and Events) Servers, OPC UA (United Architecture) Servers) by Industry Vertical (Pharmaceuticals, Food, Oil & Gas, Power & Energy, Chemicals, Water/Waste Water Management, Building Automation, Manufacturing) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The OPC Server market size is estimated to increase by USD "According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global OPC Server market is expected to see a growth rate of 6.29% and may see market size of USD21,878.21 Million by 2030, currently pegged at USD15,176.23 Million." at a CAGR of 6.29% from 2024 to 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2021 to 2024E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD "According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global OPC Server market is expected to see a growth rate of 6.29% and may see market size of USD21,878.21 Million by 2030, currently pegged at USD15,176.23 Million."
Definition:
OPC is a widely used industrial communication protocol that allows data to be exchanged freely between devices and control software from different vendors. PLCs on the factory floor, RTUs in the field, HMI stations, and software applications on desktop PCs can all transmit data using an OPC server. OPC server is a program that translates the hardware communication protocol used by a PLC into the OPC protocol. The OPC client software is a program that connects to the hardware, such as an HMI. OPC server has resulted in better collaboration between technology providers and end users. OPC server has aided automation companies in developing completely open solutions, giving consumers additional options in their automation applications. In the industry, this is an exciting period. Automation specialists all over the world have realized the benefits of adopting OPC into their industrial applications due to interoperability, open solutions, and freedom of choice. OPC stands for open connection in industrial automation and the business systems that support it. The design and maintenance of non-proprietary open standards specifications ensures interoperability. The COM/DCOM technologies established the foundation for software development.
Market Trends:
• Rapid Advancement in the Areas of IIoT is Accelerating the Trend of OPC Server
• The emergence of 5G Mobile Communications Standard Accelerated the M2M Communication Possibilities, Building Automation
Market Drivers:
• Increased Use of Web-Based HMIS or Web-Based Panels in the Industrial Sector
• Rise of OPC UA in OPC Technology is Driving the Market
• Growing Prevalence of Smart Factory
Market Opportunities:
• Rapid Digitalization among Several Business Verticals are some of the Prominent Factors, Which are Driving the Growth of the OPC Server Market
• Growing Popularity of Industrial Control and Factory Automation Due to 4.0 and other Digital Technologies, Furt
OPC Server Market Competitive Analysis:
The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Figure out who really the competition is in the marketplace, get to know market share analysis, market position, % Market Share, and segmented revenue. Early buyers will receive 10% customization on comprehensive study.
OPC Server Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:
Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia]
Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
