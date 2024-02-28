Synergistic Use of Medicinal Plants in Biopharmaceutical Drug Development
Costly clinical trials often fail despite overwhelming efficacy in some individual patients. Before Virchow, LLC, is on a mission to change the paradigm.DUNKIRK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Costly clinical trials often fail despite overwhelming efficacy in individual participants. Why is it that some patients respond to the candidate drug while the majority do not? As a seasoned biopharmaceutical R&D scientist, Before Virchow, LLC, Founder & CEO, Dr. Jennifer Cann knows that a multitude of variables, including genetic, environmental, behavioral, dietary, and lifestyle factors play a role; and nestled within the broad category of ‘diet and lifestyle’ are herbal supplements. The global herbal medicine market was valued at $201.06 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from $216.40 billion in 2023 to $371.45 billion by 2030. That’s a compounded annual growth rate of 8.02% and it is proof that the consumption of teas, extracts, powder mixes, capsules, and specialty foods is widespread. Medicinal plants have been used for millennia, and there is a long and rich history of their safe and efficacious use that extends to the modern day.
Further, the phytochemistry and pharmacodynamic activity of many medicinal herbs have been well described, and it is apparent that they have evolved Systems Pharmacology mechanisms that are unsurpassed by any modern pharmaceutical drug. Thus, when this broad and impactful variable is unaccounted for in clinical trial settings, the risk for increased variation in the data, and failure to meet primary endpoints, increases. Conversely, controlling for this variable has the potential to harness the pharmacodynamic activity of a ‘partner plant’ to produce synergistic effects with the candidate drug, mitigate safety & tolerability concerns, and achieve more favorable patient and clinical trial outcomes, especially for complex, chronic, and refractory conditions like neurodegenerative conditions, autoimmune diseases, chronic fatigue syndrome, metastatic neoplasia, and antibiotic resistance.
Many medicinal plants have been tested and shown to have efficacy in conditions such Alzheimer’s disease, autoimmune disorders, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. Many more have never been tested in controlled clinic trial settings, but have a long history of efficacy in a wide variety of conditions. Dr. Cann’s goal is to demonstrate that these ancient medicines can be combined with modern biopharmaceuticals to achieve synergistic effects. “What if “Mad Dog Skullcap” (Scutellaria lateriflora), so called for its renowned ability to control neuromuscular tremors broadly, including in patients dying from rabies, could be used to support new therapies for Parkinson’s disease?” she posits. “Might gingko, saffron, or rosemary be of some benefit if co-administered with novel gene and cell therapies for Alzheimer’s disease? Could Solomon’s Seal boost the efficacy of new treatments for rheumatoid arthritis?
Consider that for every well-described human disease there is at least one known therapeutic plant in the historical record, and then you see that what is old is new again, and we have before us, at this point in time, a wellspring of opportunities to bring more life-changing medicines to patients, and alter the trajectory of modern-day pipeline development for the better.”
Before Virchow, LLC, Founder & CEO, Dr. Jennifer Cann is a board-certified pathologist specializing in comparative and translational pathology who also enjoys a fulfilling avocation as a clinical herbalist. Working in academic, government, and pharmaceutical R&D, she has authored >30 scientific publications and 3 book chapters. She earned her DVM degree in 2001, her PhD degree in 2006, and board-certification in Anatomic Veterinary Pathology in 2008. In December 2023, she completed her Master of Science in Clinical Herbal Medicine degree.
Dr. Cann provides expert consulting in all matters of health & wellness. She helps clients understand the biological processes behind their experiences and diagnoses, and with their permission, she teams up with their other healthcare providers to determine the etiology of their struggles if still searching for a diagnosis, or the best path forward if facing a complex condition. Working with clients 1:1 virtually or in person, together they define short and long-term goals, and draft a written plan that includes support from medicinal plants.
In addition, Before Virchow also operates a small-batch apothecary where they make medicinal plant products for their consultancy clients, and offer compounding services for clinical herbalists.
