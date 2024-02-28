LiveCare Inc.(OTCMKTS: LVCE) Enters Hypertension Market, Enhancing Healthcare Monitoring for U.S. Adults

Venice, FL, USA, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveCare Inc. (OTCMKTS: LVCE), a leading innovator in healthcare solutions, proudly announces the launch of a state-of-the-art blood pressure cuff device. This device represents a significant step forward in combating high blood pressure, a prevalent condition affecting roughly one-third of adults in the United States. Specifically designed for individuals with high blood pressure, congestive heart failure, hypertension, and diabetes, this cutting-edge device offers a convenient and effective way to monitor health.



A distinguishing feature of the LiveCare Health approach is the real-time transmission of device readings to the health center. What sets LiveCare Health apart is its commitment to real human interaction with patients, offering around-the-clock support to ensure the best outcomes and establish deep, meaningful relationships. Patients enjoy direct access to the LiveCare team without the need for appointments, circumventing automated responses for the warmth of a live conversation at any hour. This dedication to immediate, personal support nurtures a sense of security and happiness among patients, fostering loyalty with both patients and partnering physicians. LiveCare Health's comprehensive program is uniquely tailored to engage patients through direct, real-time interaction, providing a supportive presence even in moments of loneliness. This model emphasizes a commitment to genuine care and connection, setting a new standard in the healthcare experience.

High blood pressure, often dubbed the "silent killer," poses a significant health risk leading to severe complications such as heart attacks and strokes, often without prior symptoms. LiveCare Inc.'s latest innovation aims to tackle this issue head-on by offering an accessible, user-friendly solution that encourages regular monitoring and management of blood pressure levels.

The introduction of this blood pressure cuff device supported by the health center underscores LiveCare Inc.'s dedication to broadening its range of services to better address chronic illnesses, thereby enhancing life quality for those affected. Integrating this device with its suite of services for elderly individuals with diabetes, LiveCare Inc. is set to make a profound impact on public health.

"The launch of our blood pressure cuff device is a pivotal moment in our journey to redefine chronic illness management," said Max Rockwell, CEO of LiveCare Inc. "Making this technology available to millions of Americans living with high blood pressure and other chronic conditions is a key step toward reducing the prevalence of life-threatening diseases and promoting a healthier society while staying connected to a caring professional 24/7."

The demand for blood pressure monitoring devices is substantial and expanding, fueled by growing recognition of the critical role of early hypertension detection and management. With an estimated 75 million American adults diagnosed with high blood pressure, the potential impact of LiveCare Inc.'s new device is considerable. This launch not only solidifies LiveCare Inc.'s position as a leader in healthcare technology but also opens up significant growth prospects for the company.

By leveraging state-of-the-art technology and a profound understanding of the needs of those with chronic illnesses, LiveCare Inc. is committed to enhancing patient outcomes and minimizing healthcare costs. The blood pressure cuff device is now available, offering a pragmatic and efficient solution for millions of Americans striving to manage their health amid chronic conditions.

For further information about LiveCare Inc. and the blood pressure cuff device, please visit www.livecarehealth.com .

About LiveCare Inc.

LiveCare Inc. (OTCMKTS: LVCE) is a publicly-traded company dedicated to delivering innovative healthcare solutions that significantly improve the quality of life for individuals with chronic illnesses. Focused on cutting-edge technology and personalized care, LiveCare Inc. is leading the way in transforming healthcare delivery for the better.

