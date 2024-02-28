NewLake Capital Partners to Present at the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on March 13th
NEW CANAAN, Conn., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that Anthony Coniglio, President and CEO, is scheduled to present at the Sidoti Small-Cap Conference being held virtually on March 13th and 14th.
NewLake Capital Conference Presentation Details:
March 13, 2024, 11:30 a.m. ET
To register please visit here.
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please contact your Sidoti & Company representative or email KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@kcsa.com.
About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.
