John Snow Labs Announces Fourth Annual Healthcare NLP Summit Program Focused on Applied Generative AI

LEWES, Del., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Snow Labs, the AI for healthcare company, today announced the speaker lineup for the fourth annual Healthcare NLP Summit, taking place April 2-3 online. The free event is the world’s largest gathering for the healthcare AI and applied Natural Language Processing (NLP) community. Focused on applications of generative AI in healthcare, the agenda includes two days and 30+ technical sessions highlighting real-world use cases of the technology.



This year ’ s program covers topics from using large language models (LLMs) for clinical decision support, patient journey trajectories, and efficient medical documentation, to enabling physicians to build conversational AI agents, scaling generative AI for the enterprise, and more. Presented by experts in the healthcare AI field, this year’s speakers include:

David Talby, John Snow Labs

Yanshan Wang, University of Pittsburgh, AMIA NLP Working Group

Hoifung Poon, Microsoft Health Futures

Sonali Tamhankar, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

Mike Schaekermann, Google Research

Thirupathi Pattipaka, Novartis

Chen Shani, Stanford University

Leo Janze, Optum/UnitedHealthcare

Alice Chung, Genentech

Dusan Milovanovic, World Health Organization (WHO)

Ghulam Rasool, Moffitt Cancer Center

Amani Namboori, Amazon

“There’s been an avalanche of new tools, claims, and ideas about what generative AI can, cannot, or should not do over the past year. Despite the hype, there are only a handful of successful real-world enterprise projects applying the technology,” said David Talby, CTO, John Snow Labs. “Healthcare is on the forefront of generative AI, and with a breadth of use cases under its belt already, The Healthcare NLP Summit will help practitioners share best practices and lessons learned to continue pushing the industry forward.”

In addition to the cutting-edge speaker lineup, live Q&A sessions, networking opportunities, and live training and certification workshops, John Snow Labs will announce the results of the first ever Generative AI in Healthcare Survey. In partnership with Gradient Flow, the survey will explore investments, hurdles, and use cases of generative AI.

