To Support Its Continued Growth, ProSearch Expands Leadership Team with Addition of Respected Discovery Market Executive

Legal industry veteran Debora Jones joins ProSearch as its first COO

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of a new chief operating officer, Debora Jones. Jones oversees much of the day-to-day management of the business and is leading its continued growth and evolution.



ProSearch has recently introduced new innovative solutions, signed multiple high-profile clients, and added several industry subject matter experts to its leadership, client services, and data science teams. Further propelling the company’s growth, ProSearch received its first private equity investment last year.

Jones brings to ProSearch significant expertise in scaling operations, unlocking revenue opportunities, and building exceptional business cultures. Her extensive experience includes recently working as COO with Exterro, prior to which she spent more than a dozen years in progressive leadership roles at Lighthouse Global and practiced as a litigation attorney at two prominent law firms. Her leadership experience also includes board positions with Washington Women Lawyers and the Seattle chapter of Women in eDiscovery™, and she has served as a program and a committee chair with the Association of Corporate Counsel. Jones earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Washington and her Doctor of Law degree from the George Washington University Law School.

“The discovery and legal technology industries are rapidly evolving, and ProSearch is committed to evolving with them. Adding a COO with Debora’s experience and background better positions our company for continued growth and expansion,” says Julia Hasenzahl, co-founder and CEO of ProSearch. “We are grateful to have Debora on board and look forward to her leadership and contributions as we introduce more innovative solutions and continue our trajectory into the future.”

ProSearch offers large corporations a unique partnership model in its Enterprise discovery solution that is both scalable and tailored to help legal teams manage their work and make informed business decisions. The company introduced its discovery review service last year, an offering that uses innovative solutions in AI and data science to address the increasing complexity and cost of legal discovery. The new Review Services model extends the company’s highly regarded approach to aggressive reduction in review volumes and offers valuable insights that accelerate discovery.

About ProSearch

ProSearch enables corporations and law firms to meet discovery, fraud investigation, compliance, and IG requirements at scale with precision and ease. The ProSearch team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, attorneys, and discovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. Because discovery is a business process that can be measured, managed, and improved, ProSearch offers its Enterprise solution tailored to align with an organization’s business goals by providing operational excellence to transform discovery. To learn more visit ProSearch.com.

