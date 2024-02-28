Bishop Fox Cosmos Solidifies 3rd Consecutive Strong Leadership Position in GigaOm Attack Surface Management Radar

Retains Leadership position in Maturity/Platform Play quadrant and maintains both a strong competitive position and sustained Fast Mover status

PHOENIX, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bishop Fox , the leading authority in offensive security, today announced that its Cosmos platform has, for the third consecutive year, maintained a strong leadership position in the Maturity/Platform Play quadrant of the GigaOm Radar Report for Attack Surface Management (ASM). Debuting in the inaugural 2022 report as the only Leader in the Maturity/Platform Play quadrant, Bishop Fox has continued to advance its capabilities and achieve a Fast Mover classification even as competition in the segment has increased.



GigaOm analyst and report author Chris Ray emphasized this in saying, “The continuous development and improvement in user interface and functionality demonstrate Bishop Fox's commitment to maintaining its leadership position in a competitive landscape.” He also stated, “Bishop Fox's positioning as a Leader in the Maturity/Platform Play quadrant on the Radar reflects its well-established presence in the market, combined with a comprehensive and reliable platform-based approach to ASM. Its robust asset discovery and vulnerability assessment capabilities, coupled with a strong focus on client-centric customization and ease of use, underscore its leadership status.”

This GigaOm Radar report examines 23 of the top ASM solutions in the market and compares offerings against the capabilities (table stakes, key features, and emerging features) and non-functional requirements (business criteria) outlined in the companion Key Criteria report. Together, these reports provide an overview of the category and its underlying technology, identify leading ASM offerings, and help decision-makers evaluate these solutions so they can make a more informed investment decision.

Ray also offered, “Bishop Fox’s strengths lie in its asset discovery and vulnerability assessment capabilities. Its ability to customize asset categorization based on client needs is a significant advantage, offering flexibility in sorting and discovery frequency. Use of human penetration testing is also notable, leading the market with the capability to validate exploitability with high confidence and remove false positives.”

“Cosmos has been a game changer in augmenting and amplifying what represents one of the industry’s largest and deepest offensive security teams,” said Vinnie Liu, Co-Founder and CEO of Bishop Fox. “It has created trust, confidence and value for large enterprise customers that frankly has no peer, a fact underscored by our 'superior' and 'exceptional' scores across all business criteria cited in the report, as well as for the key features of Asset Discovery, Active Assessment of Vulnerabilities, Risk Scoring, and Asset Categorization.”

About Cosmos

Bishop Fox Cosmos is a comprehensive threat management solution that helps security teams outpace modern adversaries and focus corrective actions where they matter most, while significantly reducing the burden on internal resources. A fully managed service, Cosmos merges asset and vulnerability discovery technology with expert-driven testing to cut through the noise of traditional attack surface and vulnerability management solutions and deliver only the exposures that are verified to be exploitable and business-impacting. Additionally, Cosmos extends testing beyond perimeter threats to address internal security gaps and vulnerabilities associated with authenticated user access, providing security teams with an unparalleled view of their organization's risk profile. With live access to testers for findings details, inquiries, and unlimited remediation testing, Cosmos's all-encompassing approach not only reduces the window of exploitability of perimeter vulnerabilities but also consistently strengthens the internal security posture over time.

The platform today:

Executes more than 110 billion operations per year and identifies an exploitable exposure on each customer’s perimeter on average every 2.5 days

Reduces by 70% the time to remediate critical vulnerabilities

Eliminates 93% of resource requirements and more than 5,000 hours of yearly vulnerability triage

Delivers a 14-to-1 average yearly ROI

About Bishop Fox

Bishop Fox is the leading authority in offensive security, providing solutions ranging from continuous penetration testing, red teaming, and attack surface management to product, cloud, and application security assessments. We’ve worked with more than 25% of the Fortune 100, half of the Fortune 10, eight of the top 10 global technology companies, and all of the top global media companies to improve their security. Our Cosmos platform, service innovation, and culture of excellence continue to gather accolades from industry award programs including Fast Company, Inc., SC Media, and others, and our offerings are consistently ranked as “world class” in customer experience surveys. We’ve been actively contributing to and supporting the security community for almost two decades and have published more than 16 open-source tools and 50 security advisories in the last five years. Learn more at bishopfox.com or follow us on Twitter .

