PHILIPPINES, February 28 - Press Release

February 28, 2024 Cayetano's amendments in Senate-approved PNP reform bill pending in bicam The Senate-approved Philippine National Police (PNP) Reform Bill that includes two crucial amendments that Independent Senator Alan Peter Cayetano pushed for is now pending at the Bicameral Conference Committee (Bicam). This after the Senate announced on Monday, February 26, the composition of the Senate Bicameral Conference Committee for Senate Bill No. 2449 and House Bill No. 8327 or the PNP Reorganization Act. Former PNP Chief Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, as bill sponsor, chairs the Senate panel. He is joined by Senators Alan Peter Cayetano, Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., Joseph Victor Ejercito, Francis Tolentino, and Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III as members. Cayetano's amendments that are included in the Senate-approved bill are the addition of personnel to the Regional Forensic Unit-National Capital Region (RFU-NCR) and the option allowing current PNP personnel who have less than 1 year left in the service upon effectivity of the law to retire at the age of 56, instead of 57 years old as the bill mandated. Cayetano said these reforms can make the dream of a more professional and effective police force closer to reality. "Kung sa batas na ito ay magtatanim tayo ng tamang resources, batas, at proteksyon para sa ating mga pulis, maganda rin ang aanihin natin," the senator stated in an interpellation with dela Rosa on December 12, 2023. Cayetano has been actively supporting PNP's modernization to enhance the organization's ability to maintain peace and order in the country and tackle insurgency and terrorism. In January, he spearheaded the construction of the newest RFU-NCR crime laboratory at Camp Bagong Diwa in the City of Taguig which aims to fast-track crime investigations in the country and restore public trust in the law. "I am very much honored and I thank God for the opportunity to be able to advocate for you, to play a small part na y'ung mga facilities n'yo ay mapondohan at mapaganda, nasa administrasyon man ako o sa oposisyon," Cayetano said. He said helping reform the PNP for better service is part of his vision of a transformed nation, a vision he wants to instill to the institution as well. "Let us have the same priorities, my brothers and sisters in uniform, dahil ito ay para sa inyo, para ating mga kababayan, at para sa ating mahal na bansang Pilipinas," he added. Mga repormang tinutulak ni Cayetano para sa Senate PNP reform bill, nasa bicam na Kasalukuyang nakabinbin sa Bicameral Conference Committee (Bicam) ang aprubadong bersyon ng Senado para sa Philippine National Police (PNP) Reform Bill kung saan may dalawang mahalagang repormang itinutulak si Independent Senator Alan Peter Cayetano. Ito ay inanunsyo ng Senado noong Lunes, February 26, nang banggitin ang komposisyon ng Senate Bicameral Conference Committee para sa PNP Reorganization Act o Senate Bill No. 2449 at House Bill No. 8327. Si Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, bilang bill sponsor, ang mamumuno sa Senate panel. Kasama niya sina Senador Alan Peter Cayetano, Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., Joseph Victor Ejercito, Francis Tolentino, at Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III bilang mga miyembro. Sa panukalang ito, itinutulak ni Cayetano ang pagdaragdag ng mga tauhan sa Regional Forensic Unit-National Capital Region (RFU-NCR) at ang opsyon na nagpapahintulot sa mga kasalukuyang tauhan ng PNP na wala nang isang taon ang natitira sa serbisyo sa bisa ng ang batas na magretiro sa edad na 56 sa halip na 57. Ani Cayetano, malaki ang oportunidad ng mga repormang ito na maisakatuparan ang pangarap ng isang mas propesyonal at mas epektibong puwersa ng pulisya. "Kung sa batas na ito ay magtatanim tayo ng tamang resources, batas, at proteksyon para sa ating mga pulis, maganda rin ang aanihin natin," wika ng senador sa kanyang interpellation kasama si dela Rosa noong December 12, 2023. Aktibong sumusuporta si Cayetano sa modernisasyon ng PNP upang mapahusay ang kakayahan ng organisasyon na mapanatili ang kapayapaan at kaayusan sa bansa at harapin ang pagrerebelde at terorismo. Noong Enero, pinangunahan niya ang pagtatayo ng pinakabagong RFU-NCR crime laboratory sa Camp Bagong Diwa sa Lungsod ng Taguig na naglalayong mapabilis ang imbestigasyon ng krimen sa bansa at maibalik ang tiwala ng publiko sa batas. "I am very much honored and I thank God for the opportunity to be able to advocate for you, to play a small part na y'ung mga facilities n'yo ay mapondohan at mapaganda, nasa administrasyon man ako o sa oposisyon," sabi ni Cayetano. Aniya, ang pagtulong sa PNP reporm ay bahagi ng kanyang tunguhin ng isang 'transformed nation', isang tunguhin na gusto rin niyang itanim sa institusyon. "Let us have the same priorities, my brothers and sisters in uniform, dahil ito ay para sa inyo, para ating mga kababayan, at para sa ating mahal na bansang Pilipinas," dagdag niya.