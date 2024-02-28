Villanueva: Sponsorship Speech: Conferment of the U.S. Special Operations Command Medal on BCDA Chairman Delfin N. Lorenzana

Sponsorship Speech: Conferment of the U.S. Special Operations Command Medal on BCDA Chairman Delfin N. Lorenzana

Sen. Joel Villanueva

February 28, 2024

Mr. President and distinguished colleagues:

It is my honor to sponsor Concurrent Resolution No. 10, Granting Consent to Mr. Delfin N. Lorenzana, Chairman of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, to Receive the "United States Special Operations Command Medal" from the Government of the United States of America.

Mr. President, with 35 years of active military service under his belt, Chairman Lorenzana demonstrated his exemplary service in our military as commander of infantry units from platoon to Brigade, Armor Brigade, and the Army Special Operations Command, as well as serving in staff positions at Battalion and Brigade Headquarters.

Throughout his years of service, Chairman Lorenzana, who also served as the Secretary of National Defense from June 30, 2016 to June 30, 2022, demonstrated his expertise in national defense and security, special operations, foreign affairs, public diplomacy, veterans affairs, and strategic leadership.

This representation could not think of anyone more deserving to be awarded the USSOCOM medal, which is given only to select individuals who have made significant contributions to special operations.

Congratulations in advance to Chairman Lorenzana. We urge this august body to wholeheartedly give our consent to Chairman Lorenzana's receipt of the United States Special Operations Command Medal.

Thank you very much, and may God bless us all.