PHILIPPINES, February 28 - Press Release

February 28, 2024 CHIZ TELLS COLLEAGUES: SENATE MUST DRAFT RULES ON ADOPTION OF CHA-CHA PROPOSALS Sen. Chiz Escudero cautioned his colleagues on Wednesday (Feb. 28) against proceeding with future hearings on Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 6 without a clear set of guidelines that are contained in the Rules of the Senate. Speaking at the plenary this afternoon, Escudero noted that the Rules of the Senate does not have a specific section on procedures on constitutional amendments unlike the House of Representatives, which are categorically stated in Sections 143 and 144 under Rule XXI. "I raise this because we do not have a counterpart or similar rule. And right now, as things stand, the House of Representatives it seems has a rule on how to adopt proposals or reject proposals to amend the constitution while the Senate does not," Escudero said. Section 143 of House Rule XXI states that "the Congress, upon a vote of three fourths (3/4) of all its Members, may propose amendment(s) to or revision of the Constitution." On the other hand, Section 144 prescribes that "Proposals to amend or revise the Constitution shall be by resolution which may be filed at any time by any Member. The adoption of resolutions proposing amendments to or revision of the Constitution shall follow the procedure for the enactment of bills." He then urged the Senate leadership to revisit the Rules of the Senate to craft similar provisions before pushing through with another hearing of the Sub-committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes on March 5, 2024. The Bicolano senator said the Senate must also resolve the "prejudicial question" raised by Sen. Risa Hontiveros in the sub-committee's previous hearing pertaining to doing a constituent assembly by separate sessions of the House of Representatives and the Senate or through a joint session by both houses. "If, for example, we follow or take the position that there has to be a joint session, that separate sessions are not allowed, then clearly, we are wasting our time. I bring this up again to reiterate the prejudicial question raised by Senator Hontiveros because for me, this matter has to be settled before we proceed with further hearings, especially the hearing on March 5," Escudero said. "That is the reason, Mr. President, why I urge caution and prudence over a hasty action on this matter and appeal to the Committee on Rules to study this matter and decide this with dispatch as well so that we would be proceeding in accordance with the rules that are similar with that of the House. Hind 'yung magkaiba tayo ng rules na sinusundan tapos pagdating sa dulo ay doon pa lang magdedebate at mag-aaway-away," he added. RBH 6 seeks to amend the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution, particularly Articles IX, XII, and XVI.