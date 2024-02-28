SFWJ DBA MedCana Names Seasoned Agri-Tech Leader Paula Restrepo as Sales Director for Subsidiary Eko20 S.A.S.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – SFWJ dba MedCana announces that Eko2o S.A.S., a majority controlled subsidiary of MedCana/SFWJ in Colombia and a leading provider of greenhouse infrastructure and agricultural technology, is proud to announce the appointment of Paula Restrepo as its new sales director. With a dynamic career spanning over nine years as a technical representative for a prominent technology company in the Colombian flower industry, Restrepo brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the EKO2O team.

Restrepo’s extensive background in agricultural technology and her deep understanding of the Colombian market make her an invaluable asset to EKO2O. Her experience in working closely with growers and agricultural businesses has equipped her with the insights needed to drive sales strategies that are both effective and sustainable.

Holding a degree in Business in Agriculture, followed by postgraduate studies in Agricultural Management, Restrepo’s academic credentials underscore her deep-rooted knowledge and passion for the agricultural sector. Her expertise is expected to play a pivotal role in EKO2O’s mission to provide innovative solutions that enhance productivity and sustainability for farmers and agricultural enterprises.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paula Restrepo to our team as the new sales director,” said Juan Ricardo Velez, CEO of EKO2O. “Her proven track record, combined with her educational background and passion for agriculture, align perfectly with our vision. We are confident that Paula will lead our sales department to new heights, further establishing EKO2O as a leader in the agricultural industry in Colombia.”

Restrepo’s appointment is a testament to EKO2O’s commitment to fostering a team of dedicated professionals who share the company’s vision for a more sustainable and productive agricultural future. Her leadership is expected to not only enhance the company’s sales strategies but also strengthen relationships with key stakeholders in the agricultural community.

“I am honored to join EKO2O and excited to contribute to the company’s growth,” said Restrepo. “I look forward to leveraging my experience and knowledge to develop sales strategies that meet the needs of our clients and support the sustainable development of agriculture in Colombia and Central and South America.”

Restrepo’s leadership and innovative approach to sales are anticipated to propel EKO2O forward, reinforcing its position as a leader in cutting-edge agricultural technology solutions.

About Eko2o Environmental Solutions S.A.S.

Eko2o Environmental Solutions S.A.S., a majority controlled subsidiary of Software Effective Solutions Corp. dba MedCana (SFWJ), specializes in providing state-of-the-art greenhouse infrastructure and agricultural technology solutions. Led by CEO Juan Ricardo Velez, Eko2o is committed to enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of agricultural production in Colombia and beyond.

ABOUT SFWJ

Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a holding company focused on developing companies in the agricultural technology and the cannabis industries. As MedCana moves forward with its expansion plans, the company remains committed to delivering on its promise of building a solid foundation for future growth of its holdings.

