OSS BSS Software Market Likely to Boost in Future: Major Giants AMDOCS, Ericsson, CSG International, Redknee

HTF MI recently introduced Global OSS BSS Software Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status (2024-2030). The market Study is segmented by key regions which is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are AMDOCS (United States), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei Technologies (China), Netcracker Technology Corporation (United States), Redknee (Canada), Accenture (Ireland), Aria Systems (United States), Cerillion (United Kingdom), Comarch (Poland), Comptel (Finland), CSG International (United States), Sterlite Technologies Limited (India), Global Convergence Solutions (United States).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global OSS BSS Software market to witness a CAGR of 11.5% during forecast period of 2024-2030. Application (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Others) by Type (OSS Software, BSS Software) by Enterprises (Small & Medium Enterprise (SME), Large Enterprise) by Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud)
Definition:
Operations support system (OSS) is a software which operate a telecom network and maintain a customer services. It comprises specialized software, which is traditionally used by network planners, support, operations and engineering teams in the service provider. Business support system (BSS) is a software application that supports various customer activities including customer relationship management (CRM), order management, billing and call center automation. Moreover, the relationship between OSS and BSS is simple, where OSS usually passes numerous service orders and also supplies service assurance information to the BSS. Additionally, BSS focuses on managing the business aspects associated with the telecommunications network to secure revenue and maintain quality, while also supporting various business functions such as marketing, product offerings, sales, contracting, and delivery of goods and services. Together with OSS, BSS is used to support various end-to-end telecommunication services.
Market Trends:
• Outsourcing OSS BSS Design and Development to Managed Service Providers
• Rising Demand for Customized OSS-BSS Software
Market Drivers:
• Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based BSS
• Surging in Numbers of SMEs to Ensure Better Manageability of Resources Globally
• Increased Adoption of Revenue Management Systems (RMS)
Market Opportunities:
• Increasing Awareness Regarding Enhancing Service Assurance in the Telecommunication Sector
• Growing Demand for Lowering Operational Expenditure and the Increasing Popularity of Convergent Billing Systems in Emerging Economies
OSS BSS Software Market Competitive Analysis:
The key players are highly focusing on innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in optimal strategies. Figure out who the competition is in the marketplace, get to know market share analysis, market position, % Market Share, and segmented revenue. Early buyers will receive 10% customization on the comprehensive study.
OSS BSS Software Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:
Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia]
Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
