Gaxos Health Forms Medical Advisory Board to Support Launch of AI-powered Health and Wellness Solution

Roseland, NJ, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various sectors, today announced that its health and wellness division, Gaxos Health, has formed a medical advisory board for providing invaluable insight into product development and creating strategic opportunities. The Company has appointed Dr. Nate Lebowitz, M.D. as the Chairman of the Advisory Board.

“The establishment of our Medical Advisory Board reflects our commitment to pursuing a best-in-class solution for Gaxos Health,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos.AI. “An advisory board of experts in medicine will be instrumental in guiding us through the process of offering the best product and advancing our mission of creating value for shareholders.”

Dr. Nate Lebowitz, MD, is a leading cardiologist at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey. He is an attending cardiologist at Hackensack University Medical Center’s Heart and Vascular Hospital where he is director of lipids and preventive cardiology. He is also an attending cardiologist at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center. Dr. Lebowitz received his MD from Cornell University Medical College (now Weill-Cornell Medical College) in New York. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Yale – New Haven Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut, and a fellowship in cardiology at the New York Hospital – Cornell Medical Center in New York, New York. He is board certified in cardiology.

Dr Lebowitz is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology. He is a diplomate of the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology (ASNC), and a member of the National Lipid Association and the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology He is also a founding member of the Society for the Advancement of Blood Management and co-founder of the ASNC New Jersey Working Group.

Dr Lebowitz’s clinical and research interests include plaque morphology in vascular biology, genetic dyslipidemias, obesity, nutrition and cardiometabolic disorders. He has authored or coauthored articles published in peer-reviewed journals such as the Journal of the American College of Cardiology and the Annals of Thoracic Surgery. He is principal investigator in multicenter clinical trials.

“We welcome Dr. Lebowitz to the advisory board as his experience and talents will be invaluable to the creation of our solution,” Vadim Mats added. “We look forward to leveraging his insights and expertise.”

About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.AI isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. Our offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. We're committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

