Director of Operations Lisa Flohr Celebrates 25 Years with Nexterus

NEW FREEDOM, Pa., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexterus, a world-class supply chain management and third-party logistics (3PL) services provider, announces that its Director of Operations, Lisa Flohr, is celebrating 25 years with the company this month. She started at Nexterus as the Truckload Manager and worked her way up to the Director of Operations, managing all day-to-day tactical activity for the company. Lisa oversees multiple departments at the global 3PL, including domestic freight, international freight, claims, and freight bill audit and pay.

"Lisa is the definition of a Nexterian," says Ryan Polakoff, President of Nexterus. "She is a true leader respected and admired by other team members, clients, and partners. She's a true asset to our team."

Lisa Flohr was named a recipient of the 2023 Women in Supply Chain award from Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazines. This award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women at all levels of a company's supply chain network.

"Most clients come to us looking for a solution to their problem," says Lisa Flohr, Director of Operations at Nexterus. "We help them find the right solution, integrate it into their company, and onboard the client. I am truly honored to be a member of this hard-working team that focuses on providing innovative solutions for our dedicated clients.”

Lisa works with the sales team to onboard new clients, determine their needs, issues, and challenges to find the right solution for the client. Her teams help negotiate pricing with carriers to get the best prices and services for the client. Her teams use the Nexterus TMS to automate otherwise manual processes to give the customer service reps more time to focus on customer satisfaction.

Nexterus is a very hands-on company, filing claims for clients on time and correctly. Nexterus incorporated software into the TMS so customers can start the claims process themselves, speeding settlement. If needed, the team fights hard to settle the claim on a client's behalf. Nexterus also manages freight bills, audits freight bills, and pays carriers on behalf of the client. This ensures the client is not overpaying for their freight charges due to billing errors of the carrier.

"We work in compliance to protect our clients," adds Flohr. "We don't just let anyone haul freight. We have a vetting process that protects the company and its clients while protecting their freight."

