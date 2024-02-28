Boston wealth management firm Clarendon Private hires Christopher Coleman to head its new Rhode Island office.
The opening of our Rhode Island office is a significant step in our evolution. As a fifth-generation Rhode Islander, Chris is well positioned to serve clients with integrity, trust, and transparency”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS , UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOSTON, Clarendon Private, LLC, a Boston-based investment and wealth management company serving individuals, families, endowments, and foundations, is proud to announce the addition of Christopher Coleman to the company's wealth management team. Mr. Coleman comes to Clarendon Private as a Vice President and Wealth Advisor. He brings nearly a decade of experience in wealth management, serving as a trusted advisor to individuals, families, and small business owners.
Marc A. White, Jr., President and CEO of Clarendon Private, noted, "Chris' expertise in the areas of investments and relationship management and his track record of leadership, financial acumen, and dedication to his clients meshes perfectly with Clarendon Private's commitment to our more hands-on, boutique style of service. The opening of our Rhode Island office is a significant step in our evolution. As a fifth-generation Rhode Islander, Chris is well positioned to serve clients with integrity, trust, and transparency."
Before Clarendon Private, Chris worked as an advisor at Wells Fargo Advisors and UBS Financial Services, Inc., where he successfully advised and helped clients achieve their goals and personal objectives. Earlier in his career, Chris spent a decade in Washington, DC, working in politics and government affairs. Mr. Coleman graduated from Dickinson College and received a Masters of Professional Studies from The George Washington University. He is an avid skier, golfer, and youth lacrosse coach, and he currently lives in Barrington, Rhode Island, with his wife and three children.
Clarendon Private's highly personalized wealth management services provide high-net-worth clients with a sophisticated and tailored approach to financial planning, investment management, portfolio management, and private banking services. Clarendon Private's team of experienced professionals prioritize trust and transparency as the centerpiece of the services they provide to clients.
About Clarendon Private, LLC
Clarendon Private LLC ("Clarendon Private") is a Registered Investment Advisor ("RIA") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Clarendon Private provides wealth management and related advisory services for clients nationally. Clarendon Private will maintain all applicable registrations, notice filings, and licenses as required by the various states in which Clarendon Private conducts business, as applicable. Clarendon Private renders individualized responses to persons in a particular state only after complying with all regulatory requirements, or pursuant to an applicable state exemption or exclusion. Clarendon Private discloses that all investments involve varying degrees of risk. Therefore, it should not be assumed that future performance of any specific investment or investment strategy will be profitable. Asset allocation may be used to manage risk and enhance returns. It does not, however, guarantee a profit or protect against loss. Performance of the asset allocation strategies depends on the underlying investments. To learn more about Clarendon Private, LLC and to review Clarendon Private's
