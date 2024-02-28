What Black History Month means to Senior Master Sgt. Erin Esquer

Published Feb. 27, 2024

By Mr. James Bowman

624th Regional Support Group

For Senior Master Sgt. Erin Esquer, senior enlisted leader for the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, Black History Month is more than a cultural celebration and an awareness of notable figures who have significantly contributed to our American culture. Black History Month is personal to her; as a military member and woman of color, she genuinely believes she owes it to her ancestors to wear her skin proudly while remembering their sacrifices and doing her part to impact others positively.

“Whether I make history or not, I am humbled to be in a position many others before me never had the opportunity to be in because of their skin color,” said Esquer. “I don’t take that for granted and fully intend to make my ancestors proud.”

Esquer has been in the Air Force for 16 years and feels very fortunate to have attained many of her personal goals. She has earned a few college degrees and is continually growing, developing, and maturing through unique and challenging moments in her career. During her time in service, she has also taken great pride in witnessing the successes of the Airmen she has coached, mentored, and supervised over the years.

“One of my future goals is to become the Command First Sergeant for the Air Force Reserve Command,” said Esquer. “I want to continue to empower our leaders and special duty members so that they can pay it forward and do the same for those under their charge.”

Esquer hopes to continue strengthening diversity, inclusion and equity across the Air Force Reserve and ensure that all service members feel valued and motivated, regardless of their skin color.

