Regency Centers Upgraded by Moody’s to an ‘A3’ Credit Rating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers, L.P. (“Regency Centers”, the “Company” or “Regency”) announced today that Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) raised its credit ratings related to the Company to ‘A3’ with a stable outlook.



In its public announcement, Moody’s noted “Regency’s consistently strong operating performance such as lease rate and rent per square foot, high-quality and diversified portfolio of grocery-anchored shopping centers, prudent capital strategy, and good liquidity profile.”

“We are gratified by the recognition from Moody’s of Regency’s long-standing commitment to operational excellence and balance sheet strength,” said Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This tremendous achievement is a testament to our disciplined strategy and the exceptional work of our team in executing the strategy.”

About Regency Centers (Nasdaq: REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Christy McElroy

904 598 7616

ChristyMcElroy@regencycenters.com



