Explosive Growth Predicted: Medical Waste Management Market Set to Surge, Expected to Reach USD 12.83 billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Medical Waste Management Market by Service (Collection, Transportation, and Storage Services, Treatment & Disposal Services, and Recycling Services), Type of Waste (Non-hazardous Waste and Hazardous Waste), and Treatment Site (Offsite Treatment, and Onsite Treatment): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.” According to the report, the global medical waste management industry garnered USD 7.22 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 12.83 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Rise in volume of medical waste, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases drive the growth of the global medical waste management market. However, high cost of services restrains the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in technologies for effective treatment of medical waste present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Biomedical Waste Solutions, LLC

• Clean Harbors, Inc.

• Daniels Health Inc.

• EcoMed Services

• Remondis Medison (A Subsidiary of Remondis Ag & Co.Kg)

• Republic Services, Inc.

• Stericycle, Inc.

• Suez Environmental Services

• Veolia Environmental Services

• Waste Management, Inc.

𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Based on type of waste, the non-hazardous waste segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to around four-fifths of the global medical waste management market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to garner the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to increase in number of hospitals & clinics and rise in demand for healthcare products for treatment of diseases. The report also analyzes the hazardous waste segment.

Based on treatment site, the offsite treatment segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global medical waste management market, and is expected to continue its dominant share during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to rise in volume of biomedical waste and emerging key players for effective medical waste management. The research also discusses the onsite treatment segment.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global medical waste management market. This is due to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, presence of leading market players, surge in environmental awareness regarding waste management, and rise in volume of medical waste in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in demand for healthcare product and services, and increase in number of hospital and clinics.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:-

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

