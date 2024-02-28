vTv Therapeutics Announces $51 Million Private Placement from Healthcare-focused Institutional Investors and the JDRF T1D Fund

Proceeds to fully fund first Phase 3 study of cadisegliatin, expected to initiate in mid-2024

HIGH POINT, N.C., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of cadisegliatin (TTP399) as an adjunctive therapy to insulin for the treatment of type 1 diabetes ("T1D"), today announced that it has closed a private placement to healthcare-focused institutional investors (“the investors”), including a life sciences-focused institutional investor, Samsara BioCapital, LLC (“Samsara”) and the JDRF T1D Fund, of (i) 464,377 shares of common stock at a price of $11.81 per share, which is the 45 day VWAP ended on January 29, 2024, and (ii) pre-funded warrants for 3,853,997 shares of common stock in lieu of vTv common stock in a private placement financing (the “PIPE”). Total gross proceeds of the PIPE were $51 million.



Further, in conjunction with the PIPE, vTv has reduced the size of its Board of Directors from nine to seven members, three of whose members will be designated by the new investors, and includes Srinivas Akkaraju, MD, PhD, Founder and Managing General Partner at Samsara. Additional information regarding the composition of the Board is available in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

vTv expects to use the proceeds from the PIPE to fund the first Phase 3 study of its lead product candidate, cadisegliatin, which is expected to initiate in mid-2024.

“We are excited to bring on additional high-quality investors as we prepare to initiate the first Phase 3 study of cadisegliatin,” said Paul Sekhri, President and Chief Executive Officer of vTv Therapeutics. “We believe that the proceeds of the PIPE will take the Company through topline data from the first Phase 3 cadisegliatin study, which represents a significant inflection point for vTv.”

“Having followed the vTv story for several years, we are familiar with cadisegliatin and firmly believe in its potential to provide significant benefit to people living with T1D,” added Dr. Akkaraju. “I look forward to working closely with the Board, as well as Paul and the leadership team to help guide the continued advancement of this highly promising program as it moves toward Phase 3 development.”

“We are proud to support vTv’s continued study of cadisegliatin as a potential adjunctive therapy to insulin and are excited for the initiation of the Phase 3 study as they further assess its potential to improve the lives of people living with T1D,” said Steven St. Peter, M.D., Managing Director of the JDRF T1D Fund. JDRF is the world’s largest nonprofit funder of T1D research focused on accelerating cures, preventing, and treating T1D. There are more than 18 million people living with T1D worldwide with fewer than 30% meeting their A1c targets, demonstrating the clear need for additional therapies.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by cadisegliatin (TTP399), a potential adjunctive therapy to insulin for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. vTv and its development partners are pursuing additional indications including type 2 diabetes and other chronic conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. In addition, we may not be able to successfully complete a successful financing, partnering or licensing transactions with respect to cadisegliatin. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

