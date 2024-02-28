GTG to launch U.S. Customer Digital Media Sales Campaign

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE, “Company”, “GTG”), is pleased to announce the launch of a wide-reaching customer – targeted digital advertising campaign in the United States. This comprehensive program will drive Consumer Initiated Testing (CIT) for the company’s geneType Risk Assessment Tests. The campaign will commence end of March 2024 and will scale up throughout the remainder of the year. The U.S. wellness testing market is projected to reach $4.9 billion by 2032 from $878.9 million in 2022 with an annual growth rate of 18.86%1. GTG’s strategy ensures that the company’s geneType Risk Assessment test portfolio will be able to access this segment of this rapidly growing market in the U.S.2



The initiative is being led by Dr. Malcolm Bohm, who has recently been appointed strategic advisor. Dr Bohm, who is based in Southern California, has deep experience in customer marketing in the pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and medical devices sector. He has built unique expertise in launching disruptive technologies, with a focus on women’s health.

“I'm excited to join the team. I strongly believe in informing consumers about health risks, and Genetype tests offer unique insights. Currently, people are more motivated to prioritize wellness over facing preventable deadly diseases. This aligns with the campaigns I've led throughout my career.” Malcolm commented.

GTG’s geneType brand offers integrated risk testing for a range of serious conditions. Predicting a person’s risk of developing one or more of these diseases allow for the implementation of personalised preventive health plans to manage risk, increasing the chance of early detection and intervention, significantly improving patient outcomes and ultimately saving lives.

“If you knew you are at moderate to high risk of up to seven potentially fatal cancers, coronary artery disease, atrial fibrillation or diabetes you should be very highly motivated to find ways to reduce your risk and prevent disease.” Said GTG’s CEO Simon Morriss.

The customer - targeted campaign will launch across multiple digital channels initially in the United States and will include a mix of earned organic content, paid media, and creator content. A contemporary specialist team has been assembled to roll out the campaign.

Morriss added “We believe driving awareness of our testing via the digital channels and using the creator economy will accelerate adoption of our tests. Using platforms like Meta, YouTube, and TikTok where customers are naturally engaging in healthcare content will be an important accelerator of our messaging and will help us communicate with more people quickly.”

GTG believes the more customers are aware of genetic based risk testing for serious diseases the more they will be empowered to take positive control of their health.

GTG continues to market geneType to Healthcare Professionals (HCP) and Healthcare Systems (HCS) in Australia and the U.S.

