HealthLynked Welcomes Garrett Gardi to Its Advisory Board

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for patients and providers, is thrilled to announce the addition of Garrett Gardi to its Advisory Board. With over two decades of experience in employee benefit plans, specializing in predictive cost analytics, consumer-driven platforms, and self-funded/alternative funding methodologies, Garrett brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the HealthLynked team.



As HealthLynked embarks on a new phase of growth, focusing on engaging with large employers and payors to offer its innovative technology solutions to a broader audience, Garrett's strategic guidance will be invaluable. His proven track record in designing effective employee benefit programs that take a proactive approach to healthcare aligns perfectly with HealthLynked's mission to improve healthcare outcomes for all.

Garrett's career spans over twenty-three years, during which he has made significant contributions to the field of employee benefits consulting. Prior to joining BKS-Partners, he spent seven years with a regional agency, where he was instrumental in sales management and client retention in the Employee Benefits division. Garrett's foundational experience was built at Insperity, Inc., where he opened and led the Boston office, showcasing his expertise in underwriting, benefit administration, and plan development.

A proud alumnus of Cornell University, Garrett holds a bachelor's degree that has laid the groundwork for his successful career in the healthcare and benefits industry.

"Garrett's addition to our Advisory Board marks a significant milestone for HealthLynked as we continue to expand our reach and impact in the healthcare sector," said Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked. "His extensive experience and innovative approach to employee benefits will be crucial as we develop and implement strategies to engage with larger employers and payors. We are confident that Garrett's contributions will help us achieve our goal of making healthcare more accessible and efficient for everyone."

Garrett expressed his enthusiasm about joining the HealthLynked Advisory Board, stating, "I am excited to be part of a company that is at the forefront of leveraging technology to enhance healthcare delivery and outcomes. HealthLynked's commitment to innovation and improving patient care is closely aligned with my own professional values and experiences. I look forward to contributing to the company's growth and success in this new capacity."

HealthLynked is poised for a new chapter of growth and innovation with Garrett Gardi on its Advisory Board, bringing closer its vision of a connected and efficient healthcare ecosystem.

About HealthLynked

HealthLynked Corp. is dedicated to enhancing healthcare by facilitating the efficient exchange of medical information between patients and providers. Our cloud based HealthLynked Network empowers members to actively manage their healthcare, providing a centralized and secure location for their medical data, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records.

Healthcare providers in our network benefit from improved patient care and key insights into their practice operations. Additionally, our preferred providers can leverage HealthLynked's marketing tools to engage both patients, ensuring better patient compliance and optimized scheduling. To avail these services, providers need to claim their profiles and complete the necessary steps to become an in-network provider.

For more about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com . Stay connected with HealthLynked on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

