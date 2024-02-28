Momcozy to Celebrate Mothers’ Infinite Power with International Women’s Day Film

New York, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





“More Than a Mom,” Debuting on March 5, Highlights Leading Maternity and Baby Care Brand’s Initiative to Break Through Harmful Stereotypes



Momcozy, a world-renowned maternity and baby care brand endorsed by more than 3 million moms, is preparing to commemorate International Women’s Day with one of the brand’s most ambitious projects yet. To celebrate mothers' wonderful diverse lives worldwide and recognize their infinite power, Momcozy has teamed up with British actress Adi Alfa to produce a special short film that will launch on March 5, 2024.



"More Than a Mom," highlights the fearlessness, tenacity, exploration, and creation of four real mothers, focusing on their feelings about the life changes associated with motherhood and how they courageously continue to also pursue their own dreams. By knowing themselves and practicing proper self-care, these women bring boundless strength and more to their own lives and those of their family members. These Momcozy mothers open unique avenues to happiness and self-fulfillment for everyone around them.



Alfa, whose storied acting and directing career has earned her an African Oscar award and two UK Entertainment awards among other recognitions, is a mother herself. She described her collaboration with Momcozy and the unique IWD film as “incredible” in a recent trailer clip.



In addition to producing globally renowned products that support new mothers in caring for their babies, Momcozy develops and supports initiatives that recognize moms as individuals. The brand believes that mothers face similar challenges but also undertake unique journeys in a global environment where gender equity has progressed, but unconscious biases and harmful stereotypes about mothers continue to this day.



In the United States last year, fewer than one-third of expecting mothers employed in the private sector enjoyed the benefit of paid family leave, which forced thousands of new moms to balance their career and family lives without the proper support. These mothers also faced skyrocketing childcare costs and myriad workplace obstacles, including inadequate facilities for breastfeeding. Momcozy believes that by amplifying mothers’ voices in “More Than a Mom” and demonstrating real examples of women excelling in both their child care and the continued pursuit of their personal dreams, that together we can all inspire greater inclusion and equality.



As the brand sheds light on mothers' real-life problems and the harm of gender biases, Momcozy invites mothers across the world to join its movement. By giving voice to the authentic experiences of mothers, together we can make gender equality a reality. Mothers across the world can share their stories and connect with mothers worldwide through the Momcozy Facebook group, the momcozyfansclub.



More details on Momcozy’s International Women’s Day campaign are also available on the brand’s website.







Attachment

Tim Neesh tim198515@gmail.com