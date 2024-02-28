Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,632 in the last 365 days.

ACV to Participate in The Citizens JMP Technology Conference

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), a leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial clients, announced today that members of its management team will present at The Citizens JMP Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 12:30 pm PT.

A webcast of this event will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.acvauto.com/. An archived replay will be available following the live presentation.  

About ACV
ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions for sourcing, selling and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable. ACV offerings include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation, ACV Capital, ACV MAX, True360, and ClearCar.

For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauto.com.

Investor Contact:
Tim Fox
tfox@acvauctions.com

Media Contact:
Maura Duggan
mduggan@acvauctions.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

ACV to Participate in The Citizens JMP Technology Conference

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more