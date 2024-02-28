Asia Broadband Announces Launch of New Proprietary and Innovative AABB Wallet, Achieving a Milestone Transition in Digital Asset Management

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”), a gold producer and leader in mine-to-token digital asset management, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new proprietary and innovative AABB Wallet. This cutting-edge wallet is strategically designed to elevate user experiences by drastically reducing costs, expediting transaction processing time with increased security and transparency. This marks a significant milestone achievement for AABB, underscoring the Company's dedication to user-centric innovation, state-of-the-art crypto technology with advanced tools for secure and efficient management of digital assets.

The new AABB Wallet app represents a culmination of extensive research, development and user feedback, resulting in a sleek and intuitive platform designed to optimize the evolving needs of AABBG holders. With enhanced security features and user-friendly interface, the wallet offers a seamless experience for storing, sending and receiving AABBG, BTC, ETH, ALGO, USDC and USDT. The Company encourages all users to upgrade to the latest versions of the AABB Wallet as soon as they can from the App Store or Google Play.

"We are thrilled to introduce our latest innovation, the new AABB Wallet app, which embodies our dedication to pushing the boundaries of digital asset management. This launch marks a pivotal moment for our Company as we have taken a evolutionary step forward in our digital asset expansion program with our proprietary wallet, empowering our users with greater control and security over their crypto holdings." expressed Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

The transition to the new proprietary AABB Wallet app also underscores Asia Broadband's commitment to continuous innovation and improvement that requires an in-house development team dedicated to enhancing the platform's capabilities. Asia Broadband remains at the forefront of the digital asset landscape, poised to deliver unparalleled solutions to its global user base.

Asia Broadband’s new development team and management group extend their heartfelt appreciation to Oleg Cheine, Daniel Cheine and the team at Core State Holdings for their invaluable support and contributions over the past 3 years of our entry into digital asset development. Oleg's expertise and guidance have played a pivotal role in shaping AABB's journey and the Company is immensely grateful for his previous partnership.

Additionally, the Company expresses sincere appreciation for the continued interest of AABB Wallet users and holders of our unique mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency, AABBG. Our management team is proud to usher in a new era of user-friendly, secure, and efficient blockchain solutions.

About AABBG Token

AABBG Token is a unique mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency blockchain project dedicated to revolutionizing gold investment holdings by leveraging cutting-edge technology and decentralized solutions. With a commitment to transparency, efficiency, and user empowerment, AABBG Token aims to redefine the future of gold-based transactions with its innovative blockchain platform.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet, the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club non-fungible token collection, a proprietary digital exchange AABBExchange and a cryptocurrency payment gateway solution PayAABB.com. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

Contact the Company at: General Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Token Support: support@aabbgmine2token.com Company Websites: www.asiabroadbandinc.com www.aabbgmine2token.com www.goldenbaboons.com Phone: 702-866-9054





