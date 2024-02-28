DZS Optical Transport and SDN/NFV Platforms Honored by Lightwave Innovation Review

DZS Saber 4400 ROADM optical transport module and DZS Xtreme software platform lauded as “excellent products” by luminary panel

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader of access, optical and AI-driven cloud software solutions, today announced that its DZS Saber 4400 ROADM optical transport module, RDM-4400, and DZS Xtreme orchestration and automation software platform have been recognized with “Excellent” scores of 4.0 and 4.5 respectively by the 2024 Lightwave Innovation Review. Each product was honored by a distinguished panel of industry luminaries for “technical features and performance that provide clear and substantial benefits.” The Lightwave Innovation Review honors companies and products on the cutting-edge of optical network innovation. This marks the second consecutive year that DZS has garnered multiple High-Score Recipient honors.



“On behalf of the Lightwave Innovation Reviews, I would like to congratulate DZS on achieving a well-deserved level honoree status,” said Sean Buckley, Editor-in-Chief, Lightwave. “This competitive program enables Lightwave to showcase and applaud the most innovative products, projects, technologies and programs that significantly impact the industry.”

“To have multiple products achieve high score honors from the highly respected Lightwave Innovation Review judges for the second consecutive year is a testament to the differentiated solutions that DZS continues to bring to market and the consistent value that we deliver our customers,” said Miguel Alonso, Chief Product Officer, DZS. “The Saber RDM-4400 module redefines how service providers architect networks with ROADMs by allowing them to be cost-effectively deployed anywhere, from the central office or hub site to a standard outside plant cabinet. DZS Xtreme dramatically improves service provider flexibility and agility by radically simplifying and accelerating the deployment and orchestration of new services and significantly reducing time-to-market.”

“Being recognized by the Lightwave Innovation Review in both optical transport and SDN/NFV categories underscores the breadth of impact that DZS innovation is enabling for service providers and the substantial advantages that we are delivering at the network edge,” said Geoff Burke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, DZS. “As service providers push bandwidth and intelligence to the network edge and embrace SDN/NFV agility, new categories of products are emerging to enable this transformation. These recognized disruptive DZS solutions are redefining the optical edge and how network services are deployed and managed and we believe are positioning service providers that adopt them to be the most agile and future-ready in the industry.”

Lightwave will present the awards at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC), the largest annual event for the optical networking industry on March 25, in San Diego. DZS will be showcasing and demonstrating both the Saber RDM-4400 and DZS Xtreme at the conference in booth #1348 and marketing leader Geoff Burke will be speaking on a Broadband Forum panel focused on “Meeting Rural Broadband Needs with High Capacity PON” on March 28 from 2pm-3pm PT, 2024.

Key Features and Differentiators of the Awarded DZS Products

Saber RDM-4400 (Award Score: 4.0)

First-of-its-kind environmentally hardened: DZS believes the RDM-4400 module is the industry’s smallest form factor CDC FlexGrid Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexer (ROADM), offering service providers the ability to dramatically improve Dense Wave Division Multiplexing (DWDM) transport network flexibility, effectiveness and scalability.

DZS believes the RDM-4400 module is the industry’s smallest form factor CDC FlexGrid Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexer (ROADM), offering service providers the ability to dramatically improve Dense Wave Division Multiplexing (DWDM) transport network flexibility, effectiveness and scalability. Cost-effective: The compact, open modular form factor of the Saber 4400 in which the RDM module is deployed enables cost-effective deployment in existing cabinets, reducing the cost to address rising transport requirements at locations such as cell towers or remote fiber communities.

The compact, open modular form factor of the Saber 4400 in which the RDM module is deployed enables cost-effective deployment in existing cabinets, reducing the cost to address rising transport requirements at locations such as cell towers or remote fiber communities. Judge’s Comment: “The DZS Saber RDM-4400 is a ROADM well-suited to its target environment, the Middle Mile and Network Edge.”



DZS Xtreme (Award Score: 4.5)

Market-leading Automation: DZS Xtreme is a multi-domain cloud-based automation solution that allows service providers to create services quickly and accelerate revenue generation. Through its Access and Transport Software-Defined Networking Management and Control features, DZS Xtreme optimizes every step in the life cycle of a service – from onboarding new network equipment and software through testing and deployment to operations, administration and management – with refined automation.

DZS Xtreme is a multi-domain cloud-based automation solution that allows service providers to create services quickly and accelerate revenue generation. Through its Access and Transport Software-Defined Networking Management and Control features, DZS Xtreme optimizes every step in the life cycle of a service – from onboarding new network equipment and software through testing and deployment to operations, administration and management – with refined automation. Ultimate Simplicity: DZS Xtreme simplifies the lifecycle automation for deployment of any mobile, broadband or edge transport service – including 4G core and 5G SDN/NFV networks across public, private, hybrid and edge clouds – enabling operators to integrate virtual network functions (VNFs) or containerized network functions (CNFs) from any vendor and slice networks.

DZS Xtreme simplifies the lifecycle automation for deployment of any mobile, broadband or edge transport service – including 4G core and 5G SDN/NFV networks across public, private, hybrid and edge clouds – enabling operators to integrate virtual network functions (VNFs) or containerized network functions (CNFs) from any vendor and slice networks. Judge’s Comment: “DZS Xtreme helps ensure service providers make technology successful by ensuring they gain revenue.”



DZS is committed to delivering open, standards-based technology that seamlessly interoperates with the diverse technology equipment found in leading global operators’ networks. Combining DZS’ market-leading Optical, Subscriber, Access and Cloud Edge solutions enables service providers to leverage a complete end-to-end solution for delivering multi-gigabit services and establish a clear competitive edge in their respective markets.

