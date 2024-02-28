Submit Release
Nkarta to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKTX), a biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies, today announced its participation in three upcoming investor conferences:

Cowen Annual Health Care Conference
March 6, 2024
9:10 a.m. ET – industry panel discussion

Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference
March 11, 2024
12:00 p.m. ET – fireside chat

H.C. Wainwright Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference
March 26, 2024
2:00 p.m. ET – fireside chat

A simultaneous webcast of each event will be available on the Investors section of Nkarta’s website, www.nkartatx.com, and a replay will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Nkarta
Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies and CRISPR-based genome engineering capabilities, Nkarta is building a pipeline of future cell therapies engineered for deep therapeutic activity and intended for broad access in the outpatient treatment setting. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.nkartatx.com.

Nkarta Media/Investor Contact:
Greg Mann
Nkarta, Inc.
gmann@nkartatx.com


