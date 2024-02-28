Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,630 in the last 365 days.

Protara Therapeutics to Present at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 9:50 am ET in Boston.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website: https://ir.protaratx.com. The webcast will be archived for a limited time following the presentation.

About Protara Therapeutics, Inc.

Protara is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to advancing transformative therapies for people with cancer and rare diseases. Protara’s portfolio includes its lead candidate, TARA-002, an investigational cell-based therapy in development for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and lymphatic malformations (LMs). The Company is evaluating TARA-002 in an ongoing Phase 2 trial in NMIBC patients with carcinoma in situ (CIS) who are unresponsive or naïve to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG), as well as a Phase 2 trial in pediatric patients with LMs. Additionally, Protara is developing IV Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement for patients on parenteral nutrition who are otherwise unable to meet their choline needs via oral or enteral routes. For more information, visit www.protaratx.com.

Company Contact:
Justine O'Malley
Protara Therapeutics
Justine.OMalley@protaratx.com
646-817-2836


Primary Logo

You just read:

Protara Therapeutics to Present at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more