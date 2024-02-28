Submit Release
OrthoPediatrics Corp. Named One of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Indiana

WARSAW, Ind., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS) a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced it was recently named one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Indiana. This is the 8th time the Company has been recognized by the annual program created by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

OrthoPediatrics President & CEO David Bailey commented, “We are excited to be named one of the “Best Places to Work” in Indiana for an 8th time. OrthoPediatrics is committed to fostering a culture that is positive, engaging and allows our associates to do their best work every day in service of helping KIDS all over the world. It is gratifying to see that it resonates with our team, and we look forward to receiving the detailed feedback from the survey to continue identifying ways to connect and ensure our organization is advancing year over year.”

This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the participating employers in Indiana with the leading workplace cultures. The list includes up to 125 companies.

“More and more organizations are valuing the feedback they receive through the anonymous employee survey component, which helps them better understand their own team members and, in turn, know if they are on the right track with policies or where they can improve their culture and productivity,” said Indiana Chamber President and CEO Vanessa Green Sinders.

The final rankings will be announced at an awards ceremony on Wednesday, May 8th, 2024, and then published in the Indiana Chamber’s BizVoic magazine after the event.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Indiana program, visit:
https://www.bestplacestoworkindiana.com/

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 71 products that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

Investor Contact
Philip Trip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
philip@gilmartinir.com
415-937-5406


