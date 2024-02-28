Monarch Private Capital Concludes A Successful Year Of Growth And Innovation In 2023

ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital , a nationally recognized impact investment firm specializing in the development, financing, and management of projects generating federal and state tax credits, proudly announces an exceptional conclusion to the year 2023.



HIGHLIGHTS OF 2023

Monarch Private Capital is pleased to report significant achievements across multiple sectors in 2023:

Affordable Housing: Monarch successfully closed 33 affordable housing projects, generating nearly 300 million in tax credits and $1.2 billion in project capital, and will result in the creation of 3,625 affordable homes.





Renewable Energy: The closing of 29 renewable energy projects will generate more than 300 million tax credits, enabling nearly $730 million in energy development, and establishing 476 MWh of clean energy capacity.





Historic Preservation: Monarch closed 15 historic preservation projects, including its largest ever federal credit project, which together generated more than 75 million tax credits and over $400 million in development costs, creating new futures for historically significant buildings.





Film and other state credits: Deals closed on 140 million film and other state credits including 22 distinct film and entertainment projects, significantly contributing to economic development across multiple states.



"We are thrilled with the accomplishments of Monarch Private Capital in 2023. These successes demonstrate our commitment to creating positive impact and driving innovation in the industries we serve,” said George Strobel, Partner, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Monarch Private Capital. “We look forward to continuing our mission of fostering growth and making a difference in communities across the nation in 2024 and in the years to come."

Since 2005, Monarch Private Capital's tax equity impact investments have significantly contributed to societal and environmental progress. With a focus on affordable housing, renewable energy, and historic rehabilitation projects, Monarch has facilitated the creation of over 40,000 affordable homes, 3 GWh of renewable energy capacity, and revitalized nearly 170 historic buildings.

These projects are not only generating substantial economic benefits, including over $5.3 billion in tax credits and enabling more than $13 billion in project capital, but will result in remarkable environmental outcomes. For instance, the renewable energy investments will abate 95 million MT CO2e over their lifetime, which is equivalent to removing 20 million passenger cars from the road for one year. Overall, Monarch's investments have driven a remarkable $33 billion in economic impact, promoting the creation of over 300,000 jobs spanning 41 states and Washington D.C.

Through its impactful initiatives, Monarch continues to drive positive change, enhance communities, and promote sustainable development nationwide.

