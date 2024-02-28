ZyVersa Therapeutics Highlights Data from Review Article Published in Nature Reinforcing IC 100’s Rationale for Inhibiting ASC and ASC Specks to Attenuate Damaging Inflammation Associated with Various Conditions, Including Obesity and Its Complications

Obesity, which affects over 1.9 billion people worldwide, is a state of low-grade chronic inflammation that causes an array of different metabolic disorders, including insulin resistance, type 2 Diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, dyslipidemia, and even cancer.



The article summarizes data demonstrating that inflammasome activation in fat tissue triggers cell death, known as pyroptosis. Pyroptosis results in systemic release of inflammatory cytokines, IL-1β and IL-18, and ASC specks, which perpetuates and spreads inflammation to other tissues leading to the metabolic disturbances associated with obesity.

ZyVersa is developing Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, designed to inhibit formation of multiple types of inflammasomes and their associated ASC specks to attenuate initiation and perpetuation of damaging inflammation.



WESTON, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZVSA, or “ZyVersa”), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases, highlights data published in Nature reinforcing IC 100’s rationale for inhibiting ASC and ASC Specks to attenuate damaging inflammation associated with various conditions, including obesity and its complications.

Studies dating back to 2011 have implicated a pathogenic role for inflammasome activation in initiation of obesity and its metabolic complications. Authors of the review paper published in Nature titled, “Cell death and inflammation during obesity: Know my methods, WAT(son),” reviewed 111 papers, which demonstrated that the state of low-grade chronic inflammation in obesity combined with activated macrophages in adipose tissue result in a vicious cycle of inflammation, cell death, and metabolic dysbalance that together cause metabolic syndromes. This also promotes a pro-tumorigenic microenvironment that induces or supports tumor growth in cancers linked to obesity such as breast, liver, and colon carcinomas.

The authors concluded, “There is no question that macrophage-inflammasome activation triggers systemic inflammation during obesity and it is one of the main culprits of metabolic syndromes.” To read the article, Click Here .

“Obesity, a well-established risk factor for array of different metabolic disorders, including insulin resistance, type 2 Diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and cancer, has reached pandemic proportions, and may affect up to two-thirds of the adult population in developed countries,” stated Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa’s Co-founder, Chairman, CEO and President. “The research published in Nature demonstrates that inflammasome activation in fat tissue triggers cell death. Cell death results in systemic release of inflammatory cytokines, IL-1β and IL-18, and ASC specks, which can perpetuate and spread inflammation to other tissues leading to the metabolic disturbances associated with obesity. This provides support for Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100 as a potential therapeutic option. By inhibiting ASC, IC 100 blocks formation of NLRP3 and other types of inflammasomes to block initiation of the inflammatory cascade. Likewise, IC 100 uniquely inhibits ASC specks to attenuate spread and perpetuation of damaging inflammation.” To review a white paper summarizing the mechanism of action and preclinical data for IC 100, Click Here .

About Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100

IC 100 is a novel humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the inflammasome adaptor protein ASC. IC 100 was designed to attenuate both initiation and perpetuation of the inflammatory response. It does so by binding to a specific region of the ASC component of multiple types of inflammasomes, including NLRP1, NLRP2, NLRP3, NLRC4, AIM2, Pyrin. Intracellularly, IC 100 binds to ASC monomers, inhibiting inflammasome formation, thereby blocking activation of IL-1β early in the inflammatory cascade. IC 100 also binds to ASC in ASC Specks, both intracellularly and extracellularly, further blocking activation of IL-1β and the perpetuation of the inflammatory response that is pathogenic in inflammatory diseases. Because active cytokines amplify adaptive immunity through various mechanisms, IC 100, by attenuating cytokine activation, also attenuates the adaptive immune response.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa (Nasdaq: ZVSA) is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs for patients with renal and inflammatory diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. The Company is currently advancing a therapeutic development pipeline with multiple programs built around its two proprietary technologies – Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200 for treatment of kidney diseases, and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, targeting damaging inflammation associated with numerous CNS and other inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, or forecasts for the future, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc (“ZyVersa”) uses words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “projects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “guidance,” and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions. Such forward-looking statements are based on ZyVersa’s expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including ZyVersa’s plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, the timing of initiation of ZyVersa’s planned preclinical and clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from ZyVersa’s preclinical and clinical trials; the timing of any planned investigational new drug application or new drug application; ZyVersa’s plans to research, develop, and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the clinical utility, potential benefits and market acceptance of ZyVersa’s product candidates; ZyVersa’s commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; ZyVersa’s ability to protect its intellectual property position; and ZyVersa’s estimates regarding future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for additional financing.

New factors emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for ZyVersa to predict all such factors, nor can ZyVersa assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to ZyVersa as of the date of this press release. ZyVersa disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.