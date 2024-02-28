ABM Announces Leadership Appointments

Valerie Burd promoted to President of the Business & Industry segment

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility services, infrastructure solutions, and parking management, today announced enhancements to its leadership team, including the promotion of Valerie Burd to lead the Company’s Business & Industry segment, and the addition of external talent to drive future growth for the Education segment as well as engineering solutions across the U.S.

“These leadership appointments are a testament to ABM’s exciting trajectory, our relentless focus on growth in these areas, and our ability to attract and retain the best talent in the industry. These changes also reflect ABM’s commitment to building a great culture and team through advancing our internal talent as well as welcoming outside perspectives,” said Scott Salmirs, President and CEO.

The following appointments reflect ABM’s continued commitment to building the strongest team in the industry, accelerating growth, executing its ELEVATE program, and unlocking significant long-term value for the Company.

Valerie Burd has been promoted to President of Business & Industry (“B&I”), ABM’s largest segment. In this new role, Valerie will lead the segment’s North American growth and service delivery strategy to drive profitability, gain operational efficiencies, and build upon ABM’s capabilities through new offerings and innovations.



With nearly 20 years at ABM, including three years as President of the Education segment, Valerie has demonstrated her ability to grow the business, deliver strong results, and implement operational improvements, while driving deeper client relationships and championing our team members.



Before joining ABM, Valerie held roles with Tishman Speyer Properties, Jones Lang LaSalle and CBRE. She has also served on the Board of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association.



Scott Camp has joined the Company as President of the Education segment, following Valerie Burd’s promotion. In this role, Scott has leadership responsibility for growing Education’s portfolio of grade K-12 school and higher education clients, expanding the scope of services and solutions, developing talent, and continuing the rollout of ELEVATE technology across the segment.



With extensive operations and business development experience, Scott comes to ABM from Iron Mountain after serving in various leadership roles over the last 20 years, including leading a billion-dollar book of business with impressive financial results.



Martin (Marty) Montagne has joined the Company as SVP and President of Engineering. In this newly established role, Marty will lead all of ABM's engineering operations across the U.S., encompassing over 10,000 licensed engineers. He will also have responsibility for ensuring that our engineering operations deliver sustainable profitability while expanding our best-in-class capabilities to maximize revenue-generating opportunities through cross-selling and strong client partnerships.



Most recently serving as President and Chief Operating Officer of Conquest Firespray, a private equity-backed manufacturing company, Marty previously served as Managing Director of Engineering Services at Jones Lang LaSalle. Prior to that, he held a variety of leadership roles at Johnson Controls.

Rene Jacobsen, ABM’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer added, “I am very pleased with Valerie’s well-earned promotion to lead our largest segment. Her vision and passion for ABM, deep understanding of our clients and business, and strong connection with our client-facing teams are invaluable assets that will serve her well as she embarks on this new opportunity.”

Jacobsen continued, “I am also thrilled that Scott and Marty are joining us at a pivotal time in our growth and transformation journey. Both are experienced and proven leaders in the engineering and facility services industries, with each bringing unique abilities to serve our clients in new ways, build upon our collaborative culture, and grow our business.”

In their new roles, Valerie, Scott, and Marty will all report directly to Jacobsen.

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of facility services and solutions. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services and forward-looking performance solutions that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM’s comprehensive services include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical and lighting, energy and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM serves a wide range of industries—from commercial office buildings to universities, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM serves over 20,000 clients, with annualized revenue of $8 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

