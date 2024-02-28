Submit Release
Recludix Pharma to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in March

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recludix Pharma, a leader in platform approaches to discover inhibitors of challenging targets for inflammatory disease and cancer, today announced that members of Recludix’s management will host meetings at two investor conferences in March.

  • TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, March 6, 2024
  • Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference in Miami, FL on Tuesday, March 12, 2024

About Recludix
Recludix is a leader in developing platform approaches to discover potent and selective inhibitors of challenging protein targets. The company’s management team includes industry veterans with a track record of success, including former leaders and founding scientific team members of Seagen and Blueprint Medicines. Recludix has developed a unique drug discovery platform that integrates custom generated DNA-encoded libraries, massively parallel determination of structure activity relationships, and a proprietary screening tool to ensure selectivity. The company is employing this approach first in the development of SH2 domain inhibitors. Recludix’s most advanced programs are focused on STAT (signal transducer and activator of transcription) proteins where abnormal activation is found in inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, and inflammatory bowel disease, as well as numerous cancer types, such as multiple leukemias and lymphomas. The company has a strategic partnership with Sanofi for the development and commercialization of a STAT6 inhibitor. Recludix is also advancing STAT3 inhibitors for Th17-mediated I&I diseases and oncology indications, as well as additional programs. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://recludixpharma.com.

Recludix Contacts:
Alexandra Santos
asantos@wheelhouselsa.com 

Aljanae Reynolds
areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com 


