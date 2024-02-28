TransUnion Partners with Samooha, by Snowflake, to Drive Privacy-First Data Collaboration in Advertising

Innovative partnership enables privacy-first identity resolution and audience segmentation for both brands and publishers

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced a partnership between its marketing solutions line, TruAudience®, and Samooha , by Snowflake, a native data clean room solution on Snowflake. The partnership paves the way for a privacy and data-driven future in the advertising industry. This also represents a significant step forward in TransUnion's pursuit of interoperability everywhere, making its industry-leading consumer data and identity resolution capabilities available across the marketing technology landscape.



With this integration, clients can access TransUnion’s marketing identity graph natively within Samooha, by Snowflake’s easy-to-use clean room environment, where they can more securely connect, collaborate, and share offline and online customer data directly in their Snowflake account without compromising data integrity or exposing sensitive information to third parties. Samooha, by Snowflake, is a Snowflake Native App available on Snowflake Marketplace .

"TransUnion’s leading identity data and enrichment augment our data clean room and enable seamless data collaboration across marketing channels, without the need to directly share sensitive customer data," said Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan, Co-Founder, Samooha. “This innovation empowers clients to establish enduring data partnerships, gain invaluable customer insights, and maintain stringent consumer privacy controls."

"Our partnership with Snowflake, through the Samooha solution, addresses the challenges faced by those who have begun leveraging data clean rooms, but are struggling to unlock their full value due to a lack of identity translation," said Michael Schoen, EVP, and head of TruAudience marketing solutions at TransUnion. "This native identity management and collaboration solution deepens our integration into the Snowflake platform and Media Data Cloud, building on our transfer-less identity resolution capabilities. Marketers can now improve their collaborations with the same identity used to deduplicate and enrich their 1st party data.”

TruAudience marketing solutions combine the expansive consumer data, advanced identity resolution, audience building, and targeting capabilities of TransUnion and Neustar into a comprehensive and interoperable suite of privacy-first marketing solutions. Additionally, the product suite offers closed-loop marketing measurement and attribution, and credit-informed marketing solutions. TruAudience powers these solutions for leading brands, agencies, publishers, data owners, and technology providers.

To learn more about TruAudience, click here.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business

About Samooha, by Snowflake:

Samooha democratizes access to secure data collaboration and empowers businesses to fully harness the power of their ecosystem. Easy and secure collaboration can unlock the real power of data and create exponential enterprise, and societal value. Samooha offers a dual mode, no-code web application as well as a Developer Edition for advanced analytics, ML/AI use cases. The fundamental paradigm shift of bringing compute to data, eliminates any need for migration, creating an integrated value in the warehouse and cloud layer itself. Starting as a Native Application on Snowflake, Samooha serves as a platform where an entire developer ecosystem is empowered to build powerful applications anchored around data collaboration. This fuels a rich data economy unlocking previously untapped enterprise value. Samooha was acquired by Snowflake in December 2023.