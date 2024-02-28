Brachytherapy Market to Attain $1.6 Billion By 2031, at 7.1% CAGR | Customization Available [2031]

Brachytherapy Market 2031 Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global brachytherapy market garnered $0.83 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $1.6 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Takeaways:

The prostate cancer segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The seeds segment is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period.

Brachytherapy is a procedure that includes placing radioactive material inside the body of the patient. It is one type of radiation therapy that's utilized to treat cancer. This sometimes is also known as internal radiation. In this procedure, doctors deliver higher doses of radiation to the specific areas of the body, compared with the conventional form of radiation therapy (external beam radiation) that gives radiation from a machine that is outside an individual's body. It may cause fewer side effects than external beam radiation, and the overall treatment time is usually quicker with brachytherapy. It can be used alone or in combination with other cancer treatments.

Segments covered:

product type, techniques, application, end user, and region.

Drivers:

Surge in adoption of radiation therapies due to rise in prevalence of cancer

An increase in the number of hospitals

Opportunities:

The emergence of technologically advanced brachytherapy techniques for treatment of cancer

Restraints: High cost

There are two types of brachytherapy i.e., low dose rate brachytherapy and high dose rate brachytherapy. In low dose rate brachytherapy, lower dose of radiation is given to treat cancer for longer time. In high dose rate brachytherapy, higher amount of radiation delivers directly to the treatment area. This lowers the risk of hurting nearby healthy tissue and shorter the treatment time.

Here are some examples of how brachytherapy is being used today:

Brachytherapy is being used to treat prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, and other cancers.

Brachytherapy can be used to treat cancer in patients who are not eligible for surgery or radiation therapy.

Brachytherapy can also be used to treat cancer in patients who have already had surgery or radiation therapy.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Seeds

Applicators and Afterloaders

Electronic Brachytherapy

By Technique:

High Dose Rate (HDR)

Low Dose Rate (LDR)

By End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Application:

Gynecological Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Key Market Players:

isoray medical inc.

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG

Siemens AG

Carl Zeiss AG

iCAD, Inc.

Elekta AB

IsoAid, Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

Theragenics Corporation

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Recent developments:

New brachytherapy devices and techniques: New brachytherapy devices and techniques are being developed to improve the accuracy, precision, and effectiveness of brachytherapy treatment. For example, new brachytherapy devices are being developed that use image guidance to deliver radiation more precisely to the tumor site. New brachytherapy techniques are also being developed that use combinations of brachytherapy with other cancer treatments, such as surgery and radiation therapy, to improve patient outcomes.

Advances in brachytherapy seeds and capsules: New brachytherapy seeds and capsules are being developed that are more effective and have fewer side effects. For example, new brachytherapy seeds and capsules are being developed that are made from materials that are more compatible with the body and that release radiation more slowly.

Expansion of brachytherapy into new applications: Brachytherapy is being used to treat a wider range of cancers, including cancers of the head and neck, skin, and liver. For example, brachytherapy is being used to treat early-stage head and neck cancer in patients who are not eligible for surgery or radiation therapy.

